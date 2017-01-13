GBPUSD Forecast Poll 2017: Bearish fade expected on Brexit, Trump dominating action
GBPUSD Forecast Poll Dot Plot Chart
GBPUSD Forecast Poll 2017
|Analyst
|3 Months
|6 Months
|1 Year
|Brad Gilbert
|1,2850
|1,2200
|1,1700
|David Cheetham
|1,2000
|1,1800
|1,1500
|Elliott Wave Forecast
|1,1500
|1,3000
|0,9700
|Growth Aces
|1,2700
|1,2900
|1,3500
|Haresh Menghani
|1,2000
|1,1700
|1,1900
|James Chen
|1,2000
|1,1800
|1,1600
|JFD Brokers
|_
|_
|_
|Juan José del Valle
|1,2000
|1,2200
|1,3000
|Lukman Otunuga
|1,1900
|1,1750
|1,1500
|Mark de la Paz
|1,2000
|1,2300
|1,2700
|Markus Gabel
|1,1922
|1,2861
|1,4600
|Nenad Kerkez
|1,2500
|_
|_
|Przemyslaw Kwiecien
|1,2350
|1,2000
|1,2700
|Scott Barkley
|1,1850
|1,1177
|1,0875
|Thomas Light
|1,2000
|1,1800
|1,2100
|Valeria Bednarik
|1,1850
|1,1500
|1,1000
|Yohay Elam
|1,1500
|1,1700
|1,1200
|Medium Forecast
|1,2058
|1,2046
|1,1972
|Median Forecast
|1,2000
|1,1800
|1,1700
|Std-Desviation
|0,0362
|0,0515
|0,1153
|R-Coefficient
|0,0301
|0,0437
|0,0986
|Bullish
|2
|3
|5
|Sideways
|2
|2
|0
|Bearish
|12
|10
|10
Featured Expert
Haresh Menghani: "Extended uncertainty over the Brexit negotiation process and possibilities of second Scottish independence referendum leaves the pair vulnerable to continue with its weakening trend"
GBPUSD Bull Lines
Juan José del Valle: "Relative strength USD in short term, soft Brexit in medium term"
Markus Gabel: "Fell so deep and has a lot of space for rebound"
Przemyslaw Kwiecien: "We hold our view that the UK economy will do better than has been generally assume. However it may take a turnaround on the USD dollar to lift the cable higher"
GBPUSD Bear Lines
David Cheetham: "Further weakness in the pound as Brexit negotiations wrangle on. USD continues to rise on continuation of recent moves"
Lukman Otunuga: "The ongoing Brexit woes have dented investor attraction towards the Sterling. Pound weakness should remain a dominant theme in 2017 with sellers exploiting the technical bounces to send prices lower. The floodgates could be broken below 1.2200"
Thomas Light: "It's all about the 'B' word of course though Europe will be preoccupied with elections whilst Britons will keep calm and carry on…"
Yohay Elam: "The pound could suffer Brexit pressure throughout the year, when reality begins biting, something that hasn't happened so far"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.