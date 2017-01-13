GBPUSD Forecast Poll 2017: Bearish fade expected on Brexit, Trump dominating action

GBPUSD Forecast Poll Dot Plot Chart

Analyst 3 Months 6 Months 1 Year
Brad Gilbert 1,2850 1,2200 1,1700
David Cheetham 1,2000 1,1800 1,1500
Elliott Wave Forecast 1,1500 1,3000 0,9700
Growth Aces 1,2700 1,2900 1,3500
Haresh Menghani 1,2000 1,1700 1,1900
James Chen 1,2000 1,1800 1,1600
JFD Brokers _ _ _
Juan José del Valle 1,2000 1,2200 1,3000
Lukman Otunuga 1,1900 1,1750 1,1500
Mark de la Paz 1,2000 1,2300 1,2700
Markus Gabel 1,1922 1,2861 1,4600
Nenad Kerkez 1,2500 _ _
Przemyslaw Kwiecien 1,2350 1,2000 1,2700
Scott Barkley 1,1850 1,1177 1,0875
Thomas Light 1,2000 1,1800 1,2100
Valeria Bednarik 1,1850 1,1500 1,1000
Yohay Elam 1,1500 1,1700 1,1200
Medium Forecast 1,2058 1,2046 1,1972
Median Forecast 1,2000 1,1800 1,1700
Std-Desviation 0,0362 0,0515 0,1153
R-Coefficient 0,0301 0,0437 0,0986
Bullish 2 3 5
Sideways 2 2 0
Bearish 12 10 10
       

Featured Expert

Haresh Menghani: "Extended uncertainty over the Brexit negotiation process and possibilities of second Scottish independence referendum leaves the pair vulnerable to continue with its weakening trend"

GBPUSD Bull Lines

Juan José del Valle: "Relative strength USD in short term, soft Brexit in medium term"

Markus Gabel: "Fell so deep and has a lot of space for rebound"

Przemyslaw Kwiecien: "We hold our view that the UK economy will do better than has been generally assume. However it may take a turnaround on the USD dollar to lift the cable higher"

GBPUSD Bear Lines

David Cheetham: "Further weakness in the pound as Brexit negotiations wrangle on. USD continues to rise on continuation of recent moves"

Lukman Otunuga: "The ongoing Brexit woes have dented investor attraction towards the Sterling. Pound weakness should remain a dominant theme in 2017 with sellers exploiting the technical bounces to send prices lower. The floodgates could be broken below 1.2200"

Thomas Light: "It's all about the 'B' word of course though Europe will be preoccupied with elections whilst Britons will keep calm and carry on…"

Yohay Elam: "The pound could suffer Brexit pressure throughout the year, when reality begins biting, something that hasn't happened so far"

