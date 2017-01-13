GBPUSD Forecast Poll 2017: Bearish fade expected on Brexit, Trump dominating action

GBPUSD Forecast Poll Dot Plot Chart

GBPUSD Forecast Poll 2017

Featured Expert

Haresh Menghani: "Extended uncertainty over the Brexit negotiation process and possibilities of second Scottish independence referendum leaves the pair vulnerable to continue with its weakening trend"

GBPUSD Bull Lines

Juan José del Valle: "Relative strength USD in short term, soft Brexit in medium term"

Markus Gabel: "Fell so deep and has a lot of space for rebound"

Przemyslaw Kwiecien: "We hold our view that the UK economy will do better than has been generally assume. However it may take a turnaround on the USD dollar to lift the cable higher"

GBPUSD Bear Lines

David Cheetham: "Further weakness in the pound as Brexit negotiations wrangle on. USD continues to rise on continuation of recent moves"

Lukman Otunuga: "The ongoing Brexit woes have dented investor attraction towards the Sterling. Pound weakness should remain a dominant theme in 2017 with sellers exploiting the technical bounces to send prices lower. The floodgates could be broken below 1.2200"

Thomas Light: "It's all about the 'B' word of course though Europe will be preoccupied with elections whilst Britons will keep calm and carry on…"

Yohay Elam: "The pound could suffer Brexit pressure throughout the year, when reality begins biting, something that hasn't happened so far"