EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has completed a wave of correction to 1.0875, beginning a new declining wave. Today the market has demonstrated a structure of the move to 1.0777. A link of growth to 1.0810 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0750 could follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.0700. This is a local target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has corrected to 1.2732, beginning a new wave of decline. Today it has completed a structure of the move to 1.2558. A link of growth to 1.2628 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.2520 could follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.2450.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues developing a wave of growth to 146.25. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 145.45 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 146.30. This is a local target.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues developing a wave of growth to 0.8888. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 0.8850 (with a test from above) is not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.8935. This is a local target.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed a correction to 0.6486, beginning a new wave of decline. Today the market has completed a structure of the wave to 0.6401. A link of growth to 0.6415 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 0.6383 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 0.6348.
Brent
Crude oil continues developing a consolidation range around 82.70. A link of growth to 83.80 is not excluded today. Next, a rise to 84.55 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 85.60. This is a local target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has corrected to 1923.23. Today the market is forming a structure of a declining impulse to 1904.00. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 1913.00 might follow. Next, a decline to 1893.80 could form, from where the trend might continue to 1885.00. This is the first target.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of correction to 4475.3. Today the market continues developing a wave of decline to 4330.0. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 4404.0 could follow (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 4282.0 is expected. This is a local target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 after German IFO, Powell in focus
EUR/USD is extending losses toward 1.0750 after the downbeat Germany's IFO survey. The Euro is also undermined by a Reuters report suggesting that risks are skewed for an ECB pause in September. The US Dollar stays bid amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.2600, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2600 in the European session. The pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Reduced bets for a 6% BoE peak rate also add to the weight on Cable.
Gold positions for Jackson Hole speeches above $1,900 support
Gold Price reverses from a fortnightly high while consolidating the first weekly gains, so far, ahead of the top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In doing so, the bright metal bears the burden of the recently firmer US Treasury bond yields and the USD.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
"We're not in Kansas anymore" – this phrase from The Wizard of Oz reverberates across markets, which fear hawkish comments from the world's most powerful central banker.