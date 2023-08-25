Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has completed a wave of correction to 1.0875, beginning a new declining wave. Today the market has demonstrated a structure of the move to 1.0777. A link of growth to 1.0810 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0750 could follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.0700. This is a local target.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has corrected to 1.2732, beginning a new wave of decline. Today it has completed a structure of the move to 1.2558. A link of growth to 1.2628 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.2520 could follow, from where the trend might continue to 1.2450.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a wave of growth to 146.25. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 145.45 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 146.30. This is a local target.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues developing a wave of growth to 0.8888. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 0.8850 (with a test from above) is not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.8935. This is a local target.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a correction to 0.6486, beginning a new wave of decline. Today the market has completed a structure of the wave to 0.6401. A link of growth to 0.6415 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 0.6383 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 0.6348.

Brent

Crude oil continues developing a consolidation range around 82.70. A link of growth to 83.80 is not excluded today. Next, a rise to 84.55 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 85.60. This is a local target.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has corrected to 1923.23. Today the market is forming a structure of a declining impulse to 1904.00. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 1913.00 might follow. Next, a decline to 1893.80 could form, from where the trend might continue to 1885.00. This is the first target.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of correction to 4475.3. Today the market continues developing a wave of decline to 4330.0. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 4404.0 could follow (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 4282.0 is expected. This is a local target.