EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair completed a declining wave to 1.0985. Today the market has performed a link of growth to 1.1044. A consolidation range is forming around this level at the moment. If the price escapes the range upwards, it may rise to 1.1077. If the range breaks downwards, the potential for a decline to 1.0974 may open, from where the trend could continue to 1.0830.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a structure of growth to 1.2626. After the quotes reach this level, a decline to 1.2585 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 1.2633. Next, a new wave of decline to 1.2533 could start. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline to 1.2430 may open.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 133.30. After the quotes reach this level, a wave of growth to 134.44 is likely to begin. And if this level breaks as well, the trend could continue to 135.55. The target is first.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 0.8793. After the quotes reach this level, a wave of growth to 0.8893 is likely to begin. And if this level breaks as well, the potential for the trend to reach 0.9040 could open.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has escaped a consolidation range upwards. The potential for a wave to 0.6750 is open. After the quotes reach this level, a decline to 0.6700 is expected. Next, growth to 0.6767 could follow.
Brent
Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 73.45. A link of decline to 70.70 is not excluded. Next, the wave of growth could continue to 80.24, from where the trend could further develop to 87.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 2045.50. A link of growth to 2061.30 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 2017.30. The target is first. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 2045.50 is expected.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4048.5. A link of growth to 4090.0 (a test from below) is not excluded today. Next, a decline to 3995.0 could follow, from where the trend may continue to 3990.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000 after having declined toward 1.0950 with the initial reaction to the upbeat April jobs report from the US. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of the weekend weighs on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2600 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2600. Following the strong employment data from the US, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Friday, causing the US Dollar to lose its footing and fueling the pair's rally.
Gold slumps toward $2,000 as US yields jump after NFP data
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and tested $2,000 before recovering to the $2,010 area. After the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 253,000 in April, much higher than the market consensus of 179,000, the 10-year US T-bond yield surged 2%, causing XAU/USD to turn south.
PEPE coin surges 250%, and market cap crosses $1.5 billion ahead of Binance listing
PEPE coin is nearing the three-week mark since its launch, still banking on its absurd origins. The meme coin is now beginning to find more support from one of the biggest mainstream crypto players, which facilitated new heights for the cryptocurrency.
Block Stock Earnings: SQ advances on solid Q1 beat
Gross profit climbed an impressive 32% YoY to $1.71 billion. CEO and founder Jack Dorsey talked about the many opportunities he sees expanding to the so-called Global South.