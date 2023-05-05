Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a declining wave to 1.0985. Today the market has performed a link of growth to 1.1044. A consolidation range is forming around this level at the moment. If the price escapes the range upwards, it may rise to 1.1077. If the range breaks downwards, the potential for a decline to 1.0974 may open, from where the trend could continue to 1.0830.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of growth to 1.2626. After the quotes reach this level, a decline to 1.2585 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 1.2633. Next, a new wave of decline to 1.2533 could start. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline to 1.2430 may open.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 133.30. After the quotes reach this level, a wave of growth to 134.44 is likely to begin. And if this level breaks as well, the trend could continue to 135.55. The target is first.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a wave of decline to 0.8793. After the quotes reach this level, a wave of growth to 0.8893 is likely to begin. And if this level breaks as well, the potential for the trend to reach 0.9040 could open.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has escaped a consolidation range upwards. The potential for a wave to 0.6750 is open. After the quotes reach this level, a decline to 0.6700 is expected. Next, growth to 0.6767 could follow.

Brent

Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 73.45. A link of decline to 70.70 is not excluded. Next, the wave of growth could continue to 80.24, from where the trend could further develop to 87.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 2045.50. A link of growth to 2061.30 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 2017.30. The target is first. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 2045.50 is expected.

S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4048.5. A link of growth to 4090.0 (a test from below) is not excluded today. Next, a decline to 3995.0 could follow, from where the trend may continue to 3990.0.