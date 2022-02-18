European stocks and US futures drifted higher on Friday as the US called for diplomatic talks with Russia. In a statement, the US Secretary of State said that he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart on the underlying issues. The meeting will also seek to offer another session between Biden and Putin. The new statement came as Russia announced that it will start new nuclear exercises on Saturday. The Kremlin said that these drills were long planned. According to the Financial Times, Russia decided to hold the exercises this month as a show of strength.
The British pound held steady on Friday as investors reacted to the latest UK retail sales data. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the volume of retail sales rose by 1.9% between December and January after they fell sharply in the previous month. The reading was almost two times bigger than the median estimate by analysts. Also, it was the highest level since April last year. These numbers show that the UK economy is doing well. For example, on Tuesday, the ONS published strong jobs numbers followed by higher inflation data on Wednesday.
The Japanese yen declined slightly against the US dollar after the latest Japanese consumer inflation data. According to the country’s statistics agency, the headline CPI rose from 0.2% in December to 0.3% in January. Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, declined from 0.8% to 0.5%. On a year-on-year basis, the Japanese inflation is at around 0.5%, which is lower than in most developed countries. For example, in the US, inflation rose to a 40-year high of 7.5% while in the UK, prices soared by over 5.5% in January.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair was little changed after the latest UK retail sales numbers. It is trading at 1.3630, where it has been since Wednesday. On the four-hour chart, the pair is below the key resistance at 1.3645, which was the highest level this week. The price is slightly above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and above the 25-day moving average. Therefore, a bullish rebound will be confirmed if the price moves above 1.3645.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair drifted lower today as focus remained on Ukraine. It fell to a low of 1.1348, which is lower than this week's high of 1.1400. On the four-hour chart, the pair is slightly below the 25-day moving average while the Chaikin oscillator is pointing higher. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range today.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY rose slightly after the latest Japan inflation data. It is trading at 115.15, which is slightly above this week's low of 114.76. On the four-hour chart, the pair is slightly below the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved slightly above the oversold level. The pair will likely end the week in this range.
