- EUR/USD fell sharply and broke below 1.0700 late Thursday.
- The USD stays resilient following Fed Chairman Powell's hawkish remarks.
- The pair could stay on the back foot in case markets remain cautious ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined below 1.0700 in the late American session on Thursday. The pair stays relatively quiet early Friday, while the technical outlook points to a slightly bearish bias.
While participating at a monetary policy panel organized by the International Monetary Fund on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the data-dependent approach. "We are making decisions meeting by meeting, based on the totality of the incoming data and their implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation," Powell stated.
Powell, however, noted that they are not confident that they have achieved a 'sufficiently restrictive' policy stance to bring inflation down to 2% over time. This comment provided a boost to the US Dollar (USD) and caused EUR/USD to turn south.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.53%
|1.17%
|1.03%
|2.36%
|1.24%
|1.67%
|0.42%
|EUR
|-0.53%
|0.65%
|0.51%
|1.85%
|0.73%
|1.14%
|-0.11%
|GBP
|-1.19%
|-0.65%
|-0.14%
|1.21%
|0.08%
|0.49%
|-0.76%
|CAD
|-1.04%
|-0.52%
|0.15%
|1.34%
|0.22%
|0.63%
|-0.62%
|AUD
|-2.42%
|-1.88%
|-1.22%
|-1.37%
|-1.15%
|-0.71%
|-1.98%
|JPY
|-1.26%
|-0.72%
|-0.29%
|-0.20%
|1.14%
|0.43%
|-0.83%
|NZD
|-1.68%
|-1.14%
|-0.48%
|-0.63%
|0.72%
|-0.42%
|-1.25%
|CHF
|-0.43%
|0.11%
|0.75%
|0.61%
|1.96%
|0.84%
|1.25%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Nevertheless, the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are still pricing in a 90% probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in December. The market positioning suggests that there is more room for USD strength if other policymakers adopt a similar language
The Euro Stoxx 50 Index opened in negative territory on Friday, reflecting a cautious market stance. Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.1% and 0.3%. In case Wall Street's main indexes rebound following Thursday's decline, the USD could struggle to continue to outperform its rivals. On the other hand, a negative shift in risk sentiment could weigh on EUR/USD ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated below 50, while EUR/USD declined below the mid-point of the ascending regression channel, pointing to a bearish tilt in the short-term outlook.
If EUR/USD fails to stabilize above 1.0680 (mid-point of the ascending channel), sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as interim support at 1.0660 ahead of 1.0640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest downtrend) and 1.0620 (lower limit of the ascending channel, 100-period SMA).
On the upside, resistances are located at 1.0700 (Fibonacci 50% retracement), 1.0730 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.0750 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
