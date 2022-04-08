General trend

- UST curve continues to steepen after Brainard and FOMC minutes.

- USD/JPY retests ¥124.

- NZD/USD lags [Note: The next Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary Policy Review (MPR) is scheduled for Apr 13th (Wed)].

- China Securities Journal front page article: Expects RRR cut during Q2 [in line].

- PBOC did not drain liquidity on today’s session; PBOC conducts MLF Operations around the 15th of the month [implies Apr 15th].

- India 10 yr yield tested 7% after RBI decision.

- Generally quiet session seen for US equity FUTs.

- GrainCorp [GNC.AU] The conflict in Ukraine and resulting trade disruptions in the Black Sea region have created uncertainty in global grain markets, with buyers looking for alternate sources of supply. This has further increased both the demand for Australian grain and oilseeds and export supply chain margins.

- Newly Appointed Sri Lanka Central Bank Gov to hold meeting on Friday [Sri Lanka Central Bank postponed scheduled monetary policy review planned for Tuesday (Apr 5th)].

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.4%.

- (NZ) New Zealand Mar ANZ Truckometer Heavy M/M: 1.8% v 0.8% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand to contribute 184K of crude and 299K barrels of diesel to the IEA emergency release of oil.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Financial Stability Review: Medium term risks are elevated; Need strong lending standards; Share of high debt to income mortgages 24%.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.

- (JP) Japan said to be considering a ban on Russia coal imports, would be a reversal of prior reporting - Nikkei.

- (JP) Japan Trade Min Hagiuda: Working towards weaning off Russia energy dependence; Plan to reduce russian coal imports gradually while looking for alternative suppliers.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Will swiftly draw up additional sanctions on Russia; To respond appropriately with with G7 and G20 (Asked about US Skipping meetings if Russia attends).

- (JP) Japan Feb BoP Current Account: +¥1.65T v -¥1.19T prior; Adj Current Account: ¥516.6B v ¥191.7B prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: in line.

- (JP) Japan Mar Bankruptcies Y/Y: -6.5% v +2.9% prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.4%

- (KR) South Korea Feb Current Account (BOP): $6.4B v $1.8B prior ( 22nd consecutive surplus); Balance of Goods (BOP): $4.3B v $0.7B prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.7%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) China Securities Journal front page article: Expects RRR cut during Q2 [in line].

- (CN) China People's Daily: China must step up the implementation of E-Cigarette rules.

- (CN) Shanghai City, China reports record 21,222 coronavirus cases v 19,982 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net drain CNY140B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3563 v 6.3659 prior.

- (CN) Foreign investors said to have cut China Interbank bond holdings during Mar - Press.

- (CN) China Cyberspace Administration: to begin campaign against algorithm violations, the probe will focus on major internet companies; the campaign is expected to last until Dec 2022.

Other

- (IN) India Central Bank (RBI) LEAVES repurchase rate unchanged at 4.00%;as expected.

North America

- TSLA CEO Musk: Trailing 12-month deliveries >1.0M; Co seeking to produce 500K Model Y at Texas factory, to start Cybertruck production next year.

- AAPL Said that the orders for the 5G iPhone SE and AirPods are stable - Digitimes.

Europe

- (DE) Germany Chancellor Scholz: Will need to use 120-day transition period to implement ban on Russian coal.

- (UR) Microsoft said it had observed attacks stemming from Strontium against Ukraine Entities; Notes have been following group for years.

- (UK) UK Govt said to have begun a £375M wide ranging package for innovative energy technologies.

- (EU) ECB President Lagarde said she is positive for COVID, has mild symptoms; will continue working at home - press.

- (RU) US Treasury posts additional general licenses relating to Russia, blacklists 7 Russians linked to JSC United Shipbuilding; also designated Alrosa.

- (FR) Current President Macron seen winning France run off election with 53.0% of the vote vs Le Pen.

- (UR) Russia Military in Northern area of the country are said to have fully withdrawn into Belarus; Expected that some will be transferred into the east to fight in Donbas area.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.2%, ASX 200 +0.4% , Hang Seng -0.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi flat.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 +0.7%.

- EUR 1.0884-1.0854 ; JPY 124.23-123.66 ; AUD 0.7487-0.7472 ;NZD 0.6908-0.6872.

- Gold -0.5% at $1,929/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $95.58/brl; Copper +0.4% at $4.7325/lb.