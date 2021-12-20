Crude oil technical analysis: Has the adjustment been completed?

Omicron continues to spread globally, and the explosive increase in the number of new confirmed diagnoses in Europe, in particular, has brought further impact on the global market. The Netherlands, Germany, and Ireland have announced expanded outbreak prevention measures one after another. Under the influence of this series of news, Crude Oil fell as low as $66.60 at the opening of the European session today, and the bulls immediately started to rebound. Crude Oil is currently quoting at $68.29.
Returning to technical analysis, the daily chart pattern of Crude Oil shows that it is currently in a rebound cycle after a sharp decline from the October 25 high of $85.38. Crude oil peaked at $73.30 last week, and although the bulls have tested the 20-day EMA average several times, Crude Oil is still below the 50% Fibonacci retracement.
From the 1-hour chart, Crude Oil today, with the impact of the European epidemic news, managed to break below last week's oscillation range of $69.70-$73.00 area. But since the price has not yet touched the lower support area of $66.40 and it has closed with a bullish pattern, we now need to observe whether Crude Oil can stabilize and rebound in this current price area.
More important is whether the bulls can immediately set off an offensive that would allow crude oil prices to break through the red pressure zone at $76.70-$73.40, thus having the potential to test further price levels around $78.
This information has been prepared by Mitrade. In addition to the disclaimer below, Mitrade does not represent that the information provided here is accurate, current or complete, and therefore should not be relied upon as such. This information does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. Mitrade is not a financial advisor and all services are provided on an execution only basis. We advise any readers of this content to seek their own advice. Reproduction or redistribution of this information is not permitted.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.1250 as dollar stays modestly weaker
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1250 on Monday as the greenback is struggling to find demand with Omicron fears weighing on US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index is posting modest losses around 96.50 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing more than 1%.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area, remains vulnerable
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3174 in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to stage a rebound. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the pair stays in the negative territory around 1.3200.
Gold subdued below $1800 as buoyant real yields keep bulls at bay
Spot gold is struggling to make use of risk-averse market conditions on Monday and remains subdued under $1800. An on-the-day rise in real yields is the main reason why gold is struggling.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Why is Tesla going to fall below $900 on Monday?
Tesla stock actually rose on Friday despite main indices falling. TSLA shares rose to 932.57 for a small gain. Tesla is unlikely to outperform on Monday with strong selling expected.