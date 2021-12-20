Crude oil technical analysis: Has the adjustment been completed?

Omicron continues to spread globally, and the explosive increase in the number of new confirmed diagnoses in Europe, in particular, has brought further impact on the global market. The Netherlands, Germany, and Ireland have announced expanded outbreak prevention measures one after another. Under the influence of this series of news, Crude Oil fell as low as $66.60 at the opening of the European session today, and the bulls immediately started to rebound. Crude Oil is currently quoting at $68.29.

Returning to technical analysis, the daily chart pattern of Crude Oil shows that it is currently in a rebound cycle after a sharp decline from the October 25 high of $85.38. Crude oil peaked at $73.30 last week, and although the bulls have tested the 20-day EMA average several times, Crude Oil is still below the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

From the 1-hour chart, Crude Oil today, with the impact of the European epidemic news, managed to break below last week's oscillation range of $69.70-$73.00 area. But since the price has not yet touched the lower support area of $66.40 and it has closed with a bullish pattern, we now need to observe whether Crude Oil can stabilize and rebound in this current price area.

More important is whether the bulls can immediately set off an offensive that would allow crude oil prices to break through the red pressure zone at $76.70-$73.40, thus having the potential to test further price levels around $78.