Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar is weaker this morning when valued against the Greenback and closed the week at 0.6645. The Aussie dollar attracted fresh sellers on Friday extending the previous day’s slide from over a two-week peak around the 0.6755-0.6760 region, which coincides with a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The intraday downfall drags spot prices to over a one-week low, around the 0.6645 area during the first half of the European session by resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand. Risk sentiment remains fragile over lingering and spillover concerns to European banks. We had earlier cautioned that contagion/worries going outside of the US could see risk proxies under pressure. Next support at 0.6620, 0.6560 levels. Resistance at 0.6680 and 0.6760. Looking ahead this week and on Tuesday the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the monthly retail sales figures. This is the earliest look at vital consumer spending data and the primary gauge of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity. On Wednesday we will see the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Consumer prices account for a majority of overall inflation. Inflation is important to currency valuation because rising prices lead the central bank to raise interest rates out of respect for their inflation containment mandate. Finally, on Friday the Reserve Bank of Australia will release the monthly Private Sector Credit. Borrowing and spending are positively correlated as consumers and businesses tend to seek credit when they are confident in their future financial position and feel comfortable spending money.
Key Movers
Deutsche Bank (DB) came under significant selling pressure on Friday night, with hedge funds seeing that bank as the next possible European banking casualty. The stock price was down almost 15% early in the trading session, which prompted a flurry of comments. Although this harmed Wall Street at the beginning of the session, investors appeared to dismiss these fears and instead speculated that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would lower interest rates in 2023. Federal Reserve officials crossed wires in the session. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard noted that rates need to get to the 5.50%-5.75% range, which would require an additional 75 bps of rate hikes after the Fed’s raised rates to the 4.75%-5.00%. On the data front, the US economic calendar featured the S&P Global PMI improved in March, exceeding expectations and the prior’s month data. The Manufacturing Index stood in the contractionary territory. At the same time, Durable Good Orders plunged by 1% but improved compared to the last month’s reading. In the week ahead, we’ll hear more from Fed speakers following the FOMC meeting last week. The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari reinforced on Sunday that the banking system is “sound.” Kashkari’s comments come after weeks of turmoil in the banking industry, as Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank collapsed earlier this month and First Republic Bank needed to be bailed out by a group of other banks. These incidents have sparked market concerns about whether a larger banking crisis is imminent.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6550 – 0.6750 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6050 – 0.6250 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.8250 – 1.8450 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0550 – 1.0750 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9000 – 0.9200 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD mildly bid around mid-0.6600s amid cautious optimism, Australia/US inflation in focus
AUD/USD grinds near intraday high surrounding 0.6650 amid Monday’s sluggish Asian session, portraying mildly positive sentiment after a week of pessimism and volatility. The Aussie pair cheers hopes of easing banking fears while also cheering news suggesting the challenges for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hikes.
EUR/USD eases below 1.0800 despite hawkish ECB talks, EU/US inflation cues eyed
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0750 as it consolidates the previous weekly gains amid cautious mood in the market ahead of the key inflation data from Europe and the US. That said, the Euro pair eases from intraday high to 1.0765 during early Monday in Asia while fading the late Friday’s corrective bounce.
Gold skids below $1,980 as upbeat US PMI figures strengthen hawkish Fed bets
Gold has shifted its auction below $1,980.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal is not showing any signs of a rebound, therefore, more downside is anticipated further. Bearish bets for Gold price soared after S&P Global reported upbeat preliminary United States PMI figures (March) on Friday.
Bitcoin price gives back part of its 28% gains as BTC and ETH struggle against XRP's outperformance
Bitcoin price has had a stellar performance last week with over 28% gains in its books. Bulls however saw their dream crushed of $30,000 as $290,000 brought a firm rejection and bulls have been unable to trade back at that level ever since.
Week ahead — Eurozone and US inflation to come under the microscope after rate decisions
Amid ongoing jitters about the fallout from the banking sector, inflation will fall back into the limelight next week. The flash CPI readings for the euro area as well as the PCE inflation figures out of the United States will grab most of the headlines, in an otherwise quiet week.