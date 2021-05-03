The first trading day of the new month has seen the release of pan-Asia Pacific Manufacturing PMI's. The results have been positive and should go some way to assuaging the Covid-19 recovery fears that have weighed on the region in recent days. Although with China and Japan away today, Asia seems more inclined to remain gloomy, at least for today. Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan PMIs all outperformed for April, with South Korea's retreated slightly from a high base to 53.9, still expansionary.

Over the weekend, South Korea's trade balance shrunk to $0.40 billion even as exports surged by 41.10% YoY for April. The culprit was imports, which also leapt by 33.90% YoY. The headline data is flattered due to the world being deep in Covid-19 lockdowns in April last year, but overall, I suspect the import number is not such a negative. Surging imports suggest that both South Koreas manufacturing machine remains on track, and more importantly, domestic demand is recovering.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the data is that the semi-conductor shortage is not aggressively making its presence felt in regional Asia for now. Pan-Europe Markit Manufacturing PMIs are released this afternoon, and it will be interesting to see if the same trend continues.

Although the data picture paints a bright image, the market reaction is likely to be muted as both China and Japan are on holiday until Thursday. A host of peripheral Asian countries celebrate Labour Day today as well. Additionally, the United Kingdom also has a holiday, likely muting any European flows this afternoon.

On Friday, markets were somewhat wrong-footed as US yields fell, but the US Dollar recorded robust gains. Stocks also fell on Wall Street. Non-voting Fed Governor Kaplan put the fox amongst the hens by suggesting that tapering talk needs to happen sooner rather than later. That may have been all the excuse equity markets required to lock in some profits from a positive week. The US bond and currency movement were a little cloudier, whoever, being I suspect that month-end rebalancing flows by international investors explain most of the price moves. If we continue in the same vein this week, I may need to readjust my thinking cap.

Despite the long holiday in China and Japan, Asia's data calendar still contains plenty of interest, and across the week, the global calendar looks as punchy as last week. The week's highlight will undoubtedly be the US Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday. A print North of 1 million is possible and may give bond vigilantes another chance to hold field court-martials with the longer end of the US yield curve.

In between, we have rate decisions from Australia, Malaysia and Thailand, and the United Kingdom and Norway. All will remain unchanged, but as ever, it will be what they say in the statements afterwards that will be of most interest. The most significant even risk here will be Australia and Malaysia, I feel.

The official and Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI frenzy continue across Asia and Europe tomorrow, with China's Caixin Services PMI out Thursday. We also have US ISM Manufacturing PMI this evening which follows the giant leap to 72.1 by the Chicago PMI for April on Friday. That makes me believe even more strongly that the fall in US yields and the US equities was month-end related. Throw in US Trade Balance tomorrow, and the German and French Industrial Output data on Friday, and this week is starting to look like the show with everything but Yul Brunner.

Indonesia Inflation and Core Inflation will be Asia's primary data point for the rest of the day. The headline will remain under 1.50%, and Core under 1.30%, far below the Bank of Indonesia's (BoI) 2-3% target. The Indonesian Rupiah has strengthened through 14,450.00 to the Dollar recently. It should maintain those gains post-data, as the BoI has now run out of runway to cut rates further without endangering the Rupiah. The most recent cut was probably one too far, and the IDR remains acutely vulnerable to sharp rises in US yields.

India’s Sensex Index and the Indian Rupee staged mighty comebacks last week. The start of this week could see both give back some of those gains. The ruling BJP endured a torrid time at state elections over the weekend as voters passed judgement on the Modi government’s handling of the Covid-19 situation. That situation appears to be deteriorating, with India hitting 400,000 daily new cases and the tragic stories there for all to see in the world's media. Buying the dip played out handsomely last week; it may be harder to justify this week.

A mixed Monday for Asian equities

Friday's price action on Wall Street was somewhat jumbled amid month-end rebalancing flows by institutional investors and taper-talk from Fed Governor Kaplan. The S&P 500 fell 0.72%, while the Nasdaq fell 0.85%, with the Dow Jones retesting 0.53%. That left the major indices flat to slightly lower for the week, even as they recorded solid monthly gains. If anything, the price action suggests that investors are nervous at these heady levels and hyper-sensitive to any tapering headlines, no matter how who makes them. Equities are not the only asset class to be behaving that way to be fair, as we shall see.

US index futures have risen by between 0.20% and 0.30% in Asia, but that hasn't lifted sentiment in holiday-thinned markets, nor has the robust PMI data. One exception is Hong Kong is 1.40% lower. The source of its woes appears to be a continuing stream of negative headline regarding the Mainland Government and China big-tech companies, many of which are listed in Hong Kong.

Singapore is also suffering as investors take fright at widening community cases in its latest Covid-19 outbreaks. The government signalled over the weekend that it was preparing to reimpose restrictions if the outbreak increases. The STI has fallen 1.40% today as investors fear the impact on the City-state’s fragile domestic recovery.

Elsewhere, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta are 0.35% lower, Taipei has fallen 1.50% on localised Covid-19 fears as well. At the same time, South Korea's Kospi, and Australia's All Ordinaries and ASX 200 are all unchanged for the day.

Looking at the Covid-19 reactions around Asia, it is hard to see India's Sensex rallying later today. European markets should remain relatively immune, though, with PMI data likely to support modest gains.

The US Dollar rallies on month-end flows

The US Dollar powered higher on Friday night, supported by inflows from international investors loading up on US treasuries in month-end rebalancing flows. That also had the effect of pushing US yields lower as the bond market ignored the Kaplan taper comments. The dollar index powered higher by 0.73% to 91.30 in New York, where it remains today in Asia.

With Mainland China and Japan away today, currency flows will be muted, and we may have to wait until Europe's arrival to see if the US Dollar rally was a one-off month-end related phenomenon. I suspect the answer is yes, and the dollar index will struggle to rise above 91.50, especially if US bond yields remain subdued and ahead of a substantial data calendar this week.

That said, if US Dollar strength persists this week, that will set up some potentially painful downside technical correction versus developed market currencies, but less so versus Asian ones. Most of the US Dollar strength was expressed in the DM space on Friday, with Asian currencies only modestly retreating and remaining unchanged today.

EUR/USD fell 0.80% to 1.2020 on Friday, with GBP/ISD falling by 0.95% to 1.3820. The risk barometer Australian and New Zealand Dollars had a torrid session. AUD/USD fell 0.75% to 0.7715, while NZD/USD fell 1.10% to 0.7160. NZ Prime Minister Ardern's comments on the difficulty of the relationship with China this morning probably leave the Kiwi a sell on rallies to start the week.

From a technical perspective, daily closes under 1.2000 by EUR/USD and 1.3800 by GBP/USD suggest that both have another 100+ points of downside in them. Similarly, both AUD/USD and NZD/USD are testing their 100-day moving averages today and closes below 0.7700 and 0.7150 warn of more downside pain. Having all been primary recipients of US Dollar largesse in April, it is logical that they have the most to lose; USD/JPY has already retraced most of its recent sell-off. Much depends on whether Friday's move is a one-off. We should have that answer by tomorrow morning after the gnomes of Wall Street have done their worst.

Oil suffers surprise sell-off

There must have been a lot more nervous speculative longs out there in oil than I thought, as a rising US Dollar on Friday torpedoed the upside breakout in Brent crude and WTI. Brent crude tumbled 2.70% to $66.25, and WTI plummeted by 2.155 to $63.45 a barrel.

In typical nonsense fashion, there was a mad scramble to find some facts to fit the price action, with India's situation being bandied around, plus OPEC+ production increases. Both had been unceremoniously discounted for the entire week previously. I believe it came down to nervous speculative longs with no tolerance for intra-day losses and the power of the surprise US Dollar rally.

The weekend saw Iran proclaim that a deal with the US was near, ostensibly bearish for oil. However, the US has shot that premise down in flames today, saying no agreement is near. With China and Japan away, and precious little else to go on, oil markets in Asia see both Brent crude and WTI unchanged from Friday's close.

The technical picture has been muddied, though, with both contacts slipping back into their broader fortnightly ranges. With plenty of data and event risk this week (an Iran deal could happen; or not), the most sensible strategy appears to be to hurry up and wait. Brent crude is now back in a broader $64.00 to $68.00 a barrel range. WTI is perched in a $61.00 to $65.50 a barrel range.

The technical picture continues to suggest that oil's price recovery remains intact. However, given the price action on Friday, I will go back to the beginning of last week and state that oil's next directional move will be signalled by a breakout, up or down, of the broader ranges outlined above.

Gold unchanged from Friday

Gold traders probably looked at the US Dollar rallying even as US bond yields fell on Friday and felt somewhat confused. Often the best course of action in these cases is to take one hands of the controls, and let the aeroplane fly itself. (that often works, by the way) Content to watch the month-end flows play out, gold ended Friday unchanged at $1772.00 an ounce, lower yields balancing out a stronger greenback.

Holiday thinned markets and an unchanged US Dollar has seen gold advance higher slightly to $1773.50 an ounce in directionless Asian trading. Narrow range trade will persist into New York time as markets wait to see if Friday's price action was a month-end one-off.

Gold has resistance at $1790.00 an ounce, followed by a double top and the 100-day moving average in the $1800.00 an ounce area. Support is nearby between $1755.00 and $1760.00 an ounce. Resistance remains formidable ahead of $1800.00 an ounce. Realistically, gold should be confined to a narrow $1770.00 to $1780.00 an ounce range until New York arrives at their desks.