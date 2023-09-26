WTI US crude oil sees Tuesday whip, hits $90 again

- WTI recovered to $90.00 in Tuesday trading after dipping to a session low of $87.73.
- Crude oil prices remain well-bid as supply constraint fears bolster barrel costs.
- Broad-market risk aversion preventing further climbs up the chart for WTI.
West Texas Intermediary (WTI) US crude oil prices have reclaimed the $90/bbl handle in Tuesday's trading window after hitting a two-week low early in the day of $87.74.
US crude reserves are rapidly dwindling in the face of a global supply deficit of nearly 2 million bpd. The major crude reservoir at Cushing, Oklahoma has reached 14-year lows, and declining reserve supplies will provide further upside price pressures for WTI.
Cushing reserves have reversed rapidly; the facility hit a two-year reserve high in June of 43 million barrels and is now sitting just below 23 million barrels, its lowest stock supply since last July.
Despite broad-market risk aversion sending risk assets lower on the day, WTI US crude has caught a bump on the charts.
Despite ongoing supply constraints on the heels of Saudi Arabia and Russia's 1.3 million bpd production cut extensions through the end of the year, upside pressure on oil prices could see a ceiling sooner than many analysts expect.
US crude production has been ramping up as of late, and despite a declining number of active oil rigs and wells, efficiency in the crude sector is steadily rising, and US oil production continues to creep higher.
US crude production in September is expected to hit production levels on par with 2019's record-setting 13 million bpd.
WTI technical outlook
US crude oil is up over 2.5% from Tuesday's lows, remounting the $90/bbl handle and poised for further gains as long as crude bulls can keep the bid line over the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently priced in at $89.90.
On the daily candlesticks, crude prices remain firmly on the topside, with technical indicators breaking down as they remain pinned firmly in overbought territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been at or near overbought territory for nearly a month straight on a 14-day rolling basis.
The 200-day SMA remains well below current price action, turning mildly bullish from $77.00, and the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is providing technical support from just beneath the $86.00 handle.
WTI 4-hour chart
WTI technical levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|89.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|87.32
|Daily SMA50
|82.91
|Daily SMA100
|77.24
|Daily SMA200
|77.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.35
|Previous Daily Low
|88.62
|Previous Weekly High
|92.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.15
|Previous Monthly High
|84.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.05
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pings new ten-month lows into 0.6330 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales, US PCE
The AUD/USD tests into new lows for the year, looking for a rebound from 0.6350. Upbeat US data is sending the Greenback higher, durable goods beat expectations. The latter half of the trading week still sees AU Retail Sales, US GDP, PCE.
EUR/USD lingers near eight-month low amid economic strains, hawkish Fed
The Euro (EUR) is extending its losses versus the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday after reaching an eight-month low at around 1.0488, though traders booking profits ahead of the New York close lifted the major back above the 1.0500 handle.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Polygon price slides after whale moves 10.78 million MATIC into Binance
Polygon has been on a steep downtrend for the most part of the year, with the token withstanding the worst of the bear market. The situation was made worse when the US Securities and Exchange Commission labeled MATIC a security, among other tokens like Solana and Cardano.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.