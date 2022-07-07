- US crude oil prices, also known as WTI, reclaim the $100 figure on supply issues.
- Russia’s halt of a Kazaks terminal cut supply by 1.2 million BPD.
- WTI Price Analysis: Buyers stepped in around $95.00, eyeing the 100-DMA at around $107.00.
Oil prices rise on Thursday, jumping from weekly lows around $95.13, as the greenback retraces from two-year highs and recession fears abate. At the time of writing, Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading at $102.71, rising almost 5%.
Crude oil prices advance sharply, bolstered by a weaker US dollar
Sentiment remains positive amongst investors. US equities are trading in positive territory while the greenback remains soft, a tailwind for oil prices. Also, Russia’s ordering a halt to a key Kazakh export terminal that usually loads 1.24 million barrels a day in July sparked supply fears amongst traders, spurring a rise in prices.
In the meantime, US energy inventories showed that Gasoline stockpiles fell, as reported by the US EIA on Wednesday. US crude stockpiles increased more than expected as inventories rose 8.23 million barrels last week.
WTI Thursday’s price action depicts that crude prices opened around $98.00 but slid near July’s 6 low around $95.09, but rose sharply, towards a daily high at around $104.45. However, an upslope previous support trendline turned resistance, exerted downward pressure on the black gold, which, although gaining, trades off the highs, above the $100 mark.
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
On Wednesday, WTI prices fell towards the 200-day moving average around $93.50, but the downward move was capped by April’s 22 daily low at $95.34, though the price reached $95.13, bouncing later, and closing above July’s 5 $97.46 daily low.
Nevertheless, oil is upward biased, and a re-test of the $107.00 mark is on the cards. Oil’s first resistance would be $103.00. A breach of the latter will expose July’s 7 high at $104.45, followed by $105.00, and then the 100-DMA at around $107.04.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.71
|Today Daily Change
|4.77
|Today Daily Change %
|4.98
|Today daily open
|95.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.11
|Daily SMA50
|109.55
|Daily SMA100
|105.72
|Daily SMA200
|92.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.19
|Previous Daily Low
|93.21
|Previous Weekly High
|112.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.12
|Previous Monthly High
|121.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|85.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holding on to gains well above 0.6800
The AUD/USD pair benefited from the positive tone of global equities, recovering up to 0.6847 on Thursday. Concerns about economic growth and overheated inflation have been temporarily put aside, as the focus shifts to US employment data.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0150 after reaching a fresh 20-year low
EUR/USD trades near a fresh multi-year low of 1.0143, as ECB Meeting Accounts showed policymakers’ determination to move forward with their cautious stance on monetary policy.
Gold: Dollar poised for another run higher
Gold trades at $1,742, consolidating its latest losses. The better tone of equities following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes put a halt to panic, but the song remains the same. Chances of a global recession continue to increase in an overheated inflation environment.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks out, targets $25,000
BTC sliced though the $20,900 level, which represented the upper trendline of a symmetrical triangle that developed on the 4-hour chart. The technical formation anticipates that further buying pressure could trigger a 25% upswing towards $25,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!