WTI Price Analysis: En route $72.50 despite recent rebound

- WTI prints mild gains at a fortnight low, snaps two-day downtrend.
- Previous support line, 50-DMA guards immediate upside while bearish MACD signals lure sellers.
- RSI conditions suggest limited downside room and highlight seven-week-long horizontal support.
WTI crude oil picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $74.40 during early Thursday. In doing so, the black metal prints the first daily gains in three while bouncing off a two-week low.
Even so, the energy benchmark remains on the bear’s radar as it jostles with fortnight-old previous support near $74.45-50.
Also supporting the downside bias for the Oil price are the bearish MACD signals and the quote’s sustained trading below the 50-DMA, around the $78.00 round figure at the latest.
Even if the WTI crosses the $78.00 hurdle, a downward-sloping resistance line from early November 2022, near $78.50 by the press time, could act as the last defense of the Oil sellers.
It’s worth noting that multiple tops marked during late January around $82.50-70 and the last December’s high of $83.30 could also challenge the WTI bulls.
Meanwhile, the commodity’s fresh downside may aim for the horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since early January, around $72.65-50.
However, the late 2022 lows of $70.30 and the $70.00 round figure could join the nearly oversold RSI (14) conditions to challenge the Oil bears afterward.
Overall, WTI stays on the bear’s radar unless it crosses the $83.30 hurdle on a daily closing basis.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57%
|Today daily open
|73.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.65
|Daily SMA50
|77.99
|Daily SMA100
|80.54
|Daily SMA200
|88.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.58
|Previous Daily Low
|73.86
|Previous Weekly High
|80.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.34
|Previous Monthly High
|82.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
