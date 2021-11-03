- US crude oil benchmark (WTI) drops almost 3%, barely holding to $81.00.
- US crude oil inventories increased more than estimates, pushing oil prices lower.
- WTI bulls will need to reclaim 82.65, to remain in charge.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), as the US crude oil benchmark is known, is plummeting during the day, down almost 3.50%, trading at $81.16 a barrel per day during the New York session at the time of writing.
The US Energy Information Agency (EIA) reported that US crude oil inventories increased by 3.291M barrels from the week ending on October 29. According to the report, US stockpiles are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of the year.
Furthermore, demands of the White House start to mount on the OPEC+, as US President Joe Biden says that higher prices are attributed to the cartel’s unwillingness to increase the crude oil output as required.
Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) will host its monthly meeting on November 4. Most analysts expect the cartel to stick with the 400,000 barrel a day production unless the White House pressure is enough to force an increase of it.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
4-hour chart
WTI’s price briefly tested the October 28 low at $80.58 but jumped off almost instantaneously. The price drop was sharp enough, leaving the 50 and the 100-simple moving averages (SMA’s) above, which were functioning as dynamic support levels. However, the $80.00-$81.00 seems strong enough to hold off sellers to push the price below.
Nevertheless, a breach of the October 28 low would put the $80.00 figure to the test. On the other hand, an upside break above the 100-SMA at $82.65 would leave oil bull’s in charge as they get ready to push towards higher readings.
WTI TECHNICAL SUPPORT / RESISTANCE LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.46
|Today Daily Change
|-1.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.18
|Today daily open
|82.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.5
|Daily SMA50
|75.4
|Daily SMA100
|72.99
|Daily SMA200
|67.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.57
|Previous Daily Low
|82.15
|Previous Weekly High
|84.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.14
|Previous Monthly High
|84.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
