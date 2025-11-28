West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $59.30 on Friday at the time of writing, posting a 0.50% daily gain as investors adopt a cautious stance while monitoring ongoing efforts toward a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement.

Market participants note that any potential breakthrough could eventually ease sanctions on Russian Crude Oil and release some restricted supply, although meaningful changes would likely be gradual and contingent on a concrete deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that proposals conveyed by US President Donald Trump could help shape a future security framework, expressing openness to further negotiations. On the Ukrainian side, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that Ukrainian and US delegations will meet this week to deepen the Geneva-based framework aimed at stabilizing the situation and establishing security guarantees.

Markets are also turning their attention to Sunday’s virtual OPEC+ meeting. The group is expected to maintain its plan to pause production increases in early 2026, while discussions may shift toward a broader review of long-term member capacity.

Oil prices also benefit from a more accommodative monetary outlook. Expectations of easing from the Federal Reserve (Fed) have risen sharply. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets now assign over an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, compared with 39% a week ago. This prospect weighs on the US Dollar (USD), adding support to the USD-dominated Crude Oil.