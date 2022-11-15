- The producer Price Index in the United States decelerates, flashing the impact of the Federal Reserve’s policy.
- After two US inflation reports, the US Dollar weakened on hopes that the Fed will pause rate hikes.
- Japan’s GDP contracted, justifying the Bank of Japan’s loose policy.
- Russian missiles hit Poland, though pending confirmation remained.
The USDJPY struggles to gain traction above the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 140.82 and drops following the release of a soft US inflation report, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve and moderating the pace of rate hikes. Also, geopolitical tensions arose as reports emerged that two Russian missiles hit Poland. The USDJPY is trading at 139.05, below its opening price by 0.58%.
Sentiment remains fragile following the Poland events. Reports emerged that Ukrainian forces intercepted a Russian rocket, which dived into Poland, causing the tragedy. Of note, Polish authorities have not expressed an official version of what happened. At the time of typing, the White House said it couldn’t confirm the reports coming out from Poland.
Aside from this, US equities have recovered some ground after the Poland headlines. The US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for October expanded 8% YoY, beneath 8.3% estimates, while excluding volatile items, the so-called core PPI jumped by 6.7% YoY, less than 7.1% foreseen. Now that CPI and the PPI reports are in the rearview mirror, suggesting that US inflation is cooling,
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve officials commented that a deceleration of tightening monetary conditions would be appropriate, but at the same time, emphasized that the work is not done. On Tuesday, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the Fed needs to be persistent. Meanwhile, the Fed Vice-Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, cautioned that the economy could see “significant softening” following the Fed’s actions.
On the Japanese front, data revealed that Gross Domestic Product (GDP)for Q3 shrank by 1.2% against a 1.1% growth estimated by analysts, justifying the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy. The BoJ Governor Haruhiki Kuroda continually expressed that the central bank would keep monetary policy conditions loose to stimulate the Japanese economy.
What to watch
Ahead in the calendar, the Japanese economic calendar will feature Machinery Orders and Tertiary Industry Index for September. In the US, the docket will feature the MBA 30-year Mortgage Rate alongside Import and Export Prices, Retail Sales, and Industrial Production. Also, Fed speakers like the New York Fed President John Williams will cross newswires.
USDJPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|139.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.6
|Daily SMA50
|145.37
|Daily SMA100
|140.81
|Daily SMA200
|132.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.8
|Previous Daily Low
|138.78
|Previous Weekly High
|147.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.47
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD retains gains despite a worsening mood
AUDUSD flirted wtih 0.6800 on Tuesday, holding near by despite concerns hit financial markets mid-US afternoon amid a potential escalation of the Russia-Western tensions. US Dollar short-lived spikes a chance for sellers.
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 as war fears return
The EURUSD pair retreated from a fresh multi-month high of 1.0480, now trading at around 1.0330, as fears dominated the final hours of the American session. Russian missiles landed in Poland’s border with Ukraine, killing at least two people.
Gold keep advancing on broad dollar weakness
Gold extended its rally to $1,786,46 on Tuesday as the American Dollar accelerated its slide following the release of the US PPI, further hinting at easing inflationary pressures in the US. According to the BLS, the wholesale inflation annual rate came at 8% in October.
Crypto Season faces resistance
The crypto market is attempting a retaliation against the recent onslaught experienced earlier in the month. As a congestion zone forms on BTC near the psychological $17,000 level, the top 3 cryptos remain indecisive. Key levels have been defined to forecast possible outcomes for the crypto giants in the coming weeks.
US October Retail Sales Preview: US Dollar unlikely to find reprieve Premium
Retail Sales in the US are expected to rise by 1% following a stagnant September. Risk perception is likely to continue to drive the US Dollar's (USD) valuation. Market participants will pay close attention to the Q3 earnings reports of big retailers.