- USDINR remains on the front foot despite the latest inaction.
- Clear break of two-week-old descending trend line keeps buyers hopeful.
- Seven-week-long horizontal area restricts immediate upside, bears need validation from 80.45.
USDINR bulls struggle around 81.60 during early Friday, despite picking up bids to reverse the pullback from the 100-SMA.
That said, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair’s sustained breakout of the fortnight-long descending trend line joins bullish MACD signals to keep the buyers hopeful.
However, the 100-SMA and multiple levels marked since September 28, between 81.85 and 82.00, appear a tough nut to crack for the USDINR bulls.
In a case where the quote crosses the 82.00 hurdle, it could quickly rise to the October 07 swing high near 82.80 before aiming for the 83.00 threshold.
It’s worth noting, however, that the nearly overbought RSI (14) could challenge the USDINR upside past 83.00, if not then the risk of witnessing a fresh record top, currently around 83.30, can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, the weekly support line near 81.35 restricts immediate USDINR downside before the latest swing low surrounding 80.45. During the fall, the 81.00 round figure may act as an intermediate halt.
Should the Indian Rupee rises past 80.45, the odds of witnessing the 80.00 psychological magnet on the chart can’t be ruled out.
Overall, USDINR stays on the way to refreshing the all-time high, even with multiple speed-breakers.
USDINR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.6459
|Today Daily Change
|0.0281
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|81.6178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.9163
|Daily SMA50
|81.5411
|Daily SMA100
|80.5575
|Daily SMA200
|78.6413
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.8516
|Previous Daily Low
|81.38
|Previous Weekly High
|82.4096
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.3774
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4276
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.014
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.6714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.5602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.3814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.145
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.9099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.8529
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.088
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.3244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD: Bulls stay hopeful above 1.0300 on RSI divergence inside nearby triangle
EURUSD pares intraday gains around 1.0370 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair retreats from a resistance line of the immediate symmetrical triangle while bracing for the fifth consecutive weekly gain.
GBPUSD clings to weekly gains near 1.1900 ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBPUSD buyers keep the reins around 1.1900 while bracing for the second weekly gain as traders reassess positives from the UK’s fiscal plan during early Friday’s sluggish trading. Also likely to have favored the Cable pair could be the hopes of witnessing further UK Retail Sales figures.
Gold sees an easy path toward $1,750 and $1,745
Gold price is consolidating the recent corrective decline from three-month highs of $1,787, as a tug-of-war between bulls and bears plays out heading into the Thanksgiving week. The path of least resistance appears to the downside for Gold price.
This is why Ethereum traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
We are seeing a pullback in commodities, currencies and equity markets
We are seeing a pullback in commodities, currencies and equity markets that does not arise from any particular economic event or data. This could be rising risk aversion but we can’t put a finger on a driving factor--nothing specific jumps out.