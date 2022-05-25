- USD/TRY remains on the front foot around five-month high, prints a four-day uptrend.
- Overbought RSI (14), nearby key hurdle challenge further upside.
- 10-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement test short-term declines.
USD/TRY stays firmer around the highest levels level of 2022 as bulls flirt with the 16.15 level during early Wednesday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the Turkish lira (TRY) pair justifies overbought RSI (14) conditions, as well as the inability to cross an upward sloping resistance line from late December 2021.
That said, the 10-DMA level of 15.82 challenges immediate pullback moves of the USD/TRY prices ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of December 2021, close to 15.27.
In a case where USD/TRY drops below 15.57, the odds of the pair’s extended south-run towards March’s high near 15.05, as well as to the 15.00 threshold, can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, a clear break of the aforementioned yearly resistance line, near $16.26 by the press time, will aim for the 16.50 and 17.00 round figures ahead of challenging the all-time high flashed in 2021 around 18.35.
Overall, USD/TRY remains on the front foot with a limited upside gap.
USD/TRY: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.0700 with eyes on Lagarde, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD retreats towards intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend at monthly peak. The quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s recovery amid mixed sentiment and anxiety ahead of the key data/events during early Thursday in Europe.
GBP/USD eyes to recapture 1.2600 on positive market mood, FOMC eyed
The GBP/USD pair has rebounded gradually from a low of 1.2475 as positive market sentiment has underpinned the risk-sensitive currencies. The cable witnessed a steep fall on Tuesday after failing to overstep the round level resistance of 1.2600.
Gold sellers eye $1,848 on USD’s rebound ahead of Fed Minutes
Gold Price prints the first daily loss in five as the quote drops to the intraday low of around $1,860 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s rebound from a monthly low ahead of the key data/events.
Institutional investors continue to flow in despite Bitcoin’s lackluster performance
Bitcoin price is showing signs of a reach for the range’s upper limit as it bounces off a crucial support level. This development, from a short-term outlook, holds promise as BTC could retest the aforementioned level.
FOMC May Minutes Preview: Will the Fed have to sell MBS? Premium
FOMC will release the minutes of the May policy meeting on Wednesday, May 25. Markets have already priced in two more 50 bps Fed rate hikes. Investors will pay close attention to discussions around the Fed's balance sheet reduction plan.