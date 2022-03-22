USD/TRY looks slightly bid within a tight range near 14.80

- USD/TRY advances marginally around the 14.80 region.
- Turkey 10y yields climb to record highs past 25.00%.
- The risk-on sentiment reclaims ground lost.
The Turkish lira remains on the defensive albeit marginally and lifts USD/TRY to the 14.85 region on Tuesday.
USD/TRY remains capped by 15.00
USD/TRY advances for the fourth consecutive session so far on Tuesday despite the sentiment appears to be favouring the risk complex.
The Turkish lira, in the meantime, remains unable to benefit from the better mood in the riskier assets, apparently following hopes of a positive outcome at the ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks.
The selling pressure in the lira comes amidst a new record high in the Turkey 10y benchmark note yields, this time trespassing the 25.0% level.
What to look for around TRY
The lira eases some ground and trades closer to the area of YTD lows vs. the US dollar. In the very near term, price action in the Turkish currency is expected to gyrate around the performance of energy prices, the broad risk appetite trends, the Fed’s rate path and the developments from the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Extra risks facing TRY also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of easing, real interest rates remain negative and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remain omnipresent.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Earlier Presidential/Parliamentary elections?
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.15% at 14.8430 and a drop below 14.5217 (weekly low March 15) would expose 13.7063 (low February 28) and finally 13.5091 (low February 18). On the other hand, the next up barrier lines up at 14.9889 (2022 high March 11) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high December 20) and then 19.00 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1000 in the second half of the day, supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback. With Wall Street's main indexes edging higher after the opening bell, the US Dollar Index stays in the red below 98.50.
GBP/USD climbs to fresh two-week high above 1.3250
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the American session and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.3250. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising European and US stock indices, seems to be weighing on the dollar.
Gold plunges below $1,920 on surging US T-bond yields
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours on Tuesday and fell below $1,920. The 4% increase witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the improving market mood weigh heavily on the yellow metal.
Three cryptos that reached a market bottom: XLM, WAX, and FTM
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM, WAX, and FTM. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.