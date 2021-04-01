USD/TRY extends the downside to 3-day lows near 8.1200

- USD/TRY adds to Wednesday’s losses near the 8.1200 level.
- CBRT official said there will be no premature rate cut.
- Speculations on an interest rate cut dominate the mood around TRY.
The Turkish lira keeps the renewed buying interest unchanged and drags USD/TRY to the area of multi-day lows near 8.1200 on Thursday.
USD/TRY met resistance near 8.50
USD/TRY sheds ground for the second consecutive session on Thursday, coming under some selling pressure after hitting new 2021 highs near 8.5000 earlier in the week.
The renewed buying interest around the Turkish currency appears to find oxygen in recent comments from CBRT officials. In fact, a senior CBRT official ruled out a premature rate cut earlier on Thursday.
In addition, Governor Kavcioglu reiterated to investors that the central bank will keep the current monetary policy conditions, adding that a tight policy is needed in order to fight the ongoing high inflation.
In the docket, Turkey’s manufacturing PMI improved to 52.60 in March (from 51.70).
So far, the lira depreciated nearly 14% since Erdogan sacked former CBRT Governor N.Agbal on March 19th.
What to look for around TRY
The near-term outlook for the lira remains fragile to say the least. The new CBRT Governor S.Kavcioglu is expected to reverse (wipe out) the shift to a market friendly approach of the monetary policy that was successfully implemented by former Governor N.Agbal back in November 2020. President Erdogan’s appointment of Kavcioglu demonstrated once again whose hand is rocking the monetary cradle in Turkey and will most likely be the prelude of the return to unorthodox/looser measures of monetary policy in combination with rapidly rising bets of a balance of payments crisis and a drain of FX reserves. Against this backdrop, it will surprise nobody to see spot trading around 10.00 in the months to come.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Potential US/EU sanctions against Ankara. Government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Much-needed structural reforms. Growth outlook vs. progress of the coronavirus pandemic.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is retreating 1.20% at 8.1352 and a drop below 7.7772 (high Mar.9) would aim for 7.4785 (200-day SMA) and then 7.1856 (monthly low Mar.19). On the upside, the next up barrier is located at 8.4526 (2021 high Mar.30) seconded by 8.5777 (all-time high Nov.6 2020) and finally 9.0000 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims disappoints with 719K, ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.