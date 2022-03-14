USD/RUB hovers around 133.00 amid indecision over Russia-Ukraine crisis, firmer yields

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/RUB struggles for clear directions after easing from the record top.
  • Moscow-Kyiv diplomats cite upbeat progress on peace talks but Ukraine President Zelenskyy emphasizes more Russian sanctions.
  • IMF’s Georgieva backs chatters over Russian default but turns down global fears due to the same.
  • US 5-year Treasury yields rose to a 34-month high, inflation expectations refreshed record top ahead of this week’s key FOMC.

USD/RUB treads water around 133.00 during Monday’s Asian session, following a four-day retreat from the all-time high.

In doing so, the Russian ruble (RUB) struggles amid mixed concerns over the geopolitical tussles with Ukraine, as well as the US Treasury yields’ performance ahead of the much-awaited Fed verdict.

Although headlines from Reuters confirm the brightest progress on the Ukraine-Russia peace talks, Sputnik shared comments from the Russian Foreign Minister (FM) seems to have poured cold water on the face of optimists. “Moscow will not ask western sanctions to be lifted, pressure will not change its course,” said Russian FM per the news.

It should be noted, however, that the diplomats from the US and China agreed to meet in Italy for the first time since the Ukraine-Russia tussles escalated, which in turn keeps markets hopeful and weigh on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.

On the contrary, comments from International Monetary Fund Managing (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva, citing odd of the Russian default, were favoring the USD/RUB bulls. “Russia may default on its debts in the wake of unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, but that would not trigger a global financial crisis,” said IMF’s Georgieva during the CBS's "Face the Nation" program per Reuters.

Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.65% to 4,228 to print the first positive daily performance in three. On the same line were the US Treasury yields as the 10-year coupon rose 3.3 basis points (bps) to 2.04% whereas the 5-year yields rose beyond 2.0% to the highest since May 2019.

Other than the Ukraine-Russia tussles, increased hopes of a 0.50% rate-hike during this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)  also the USD/RUB bulls hopeful. As a result, the CME’s FedWatch Tool mentions around 95.0% probabilities backing the said decision from the Fed. The upbeat expectations also take clues from the recent record high US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data.

While the geopolitical headlines will join the Fed-linked woes to direct short-term USD/RUB moves, a light calendar on Monday and mixed headlines may trouble the pair traders.

Technical analysis

A convergence of the 10-DMA and a two-week-old support line restricts short-term USD/RUB downside around 125.00.

additional important levels 

Overview
Today last price 133
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 133
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 100.5667
Daily SMA50 86.0603
Daily SMA100 79.5713
Daily SMA200 76.2956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 135.5001
Previous Daily Low 113.125
Previous Weekly High 155.0001
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 114
Previous Monthly Low 74.254
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.6723
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.9528
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.9166
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.8333
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.5415
Daily Pivot Point R1 141.2917
Daily Pivot Point R2 149.5835
Daily Pivot Point R3 163.6668

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD sold off at 0.7300, as risk sentiment turns sour

AUD/USD sold off at 0.7300, as risk sentiment turns sour

AUD/USD is extending losses to test 0.7250 after facing rejection at 0.7300. The risk sentiment has turned sour on falling Chinese stocks due to the coronavirus resurgence in the country. Concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war loom while traders turn cautious ahead of the Fed rate hike. 

AUD/USD News

Gold drops half a percent to $1,970 on cautious optimism over Ukraine crisis

Gold drops half a percent to $1,970 on cautious optimism over Ukraine crisis

Gold extends Friday’s downbeat performance as sellers attack $1,970 during the initial hours of Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s recent losses could be linked to the increased hopes of a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, as well as easing differences between the US and China.

Gold News

EUR/USD: Bears retake control below 1.0980 resistance confluence

EUR/USD: Bears retake control below 1.0980 resistance confluence

EUR/USD reverses the early Asian session gains while taking offers around 1.0915 by the press time on Monday. The major currency pair remains below a convergence of the nearby descending trend line and 50-SMA amid bearish MACD signals.

EUR/USD News

MATIC price could resume uptrend as dApps on the network explode

MATIC price could resume uptrend as dApps on the network explode

MATIC price could climb higher with the spike in the number of decentralized applications on its blockchain. The Ethereum scaling solution fixed the disruption in its operations, powering a higher number of decentralized applications and users on its network.

Read more

Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium

Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil

How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President. If both sides reach a deal, markets would surge, gold and oil would tumble.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures