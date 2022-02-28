USD/RUB eyes a gap-up on Monday ahead of Putin-Zelenskyy negotiations

- USD/RUB sees a bullish opening gap as the war situation intensifies after Putin's nuclear threat.
- Putin-Zelenskyy negotiations without preconditions have set a ground zero for fresh talks.
- The risk-sensitive assets have failed to capitalize on the expected negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.
The USD/RUB is set to open with a bullish gap, as the Russia-Ukraine war intensified post the announcement of a nuclear attack by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
This announcement of a nuclear threat by Moscow has spooked the investors. The move has established a negative impulse in the market. The statement has been called ‘totally unacceptable by US President Joe Biden and seems escalating the geopolitical tensions further. The market participants are hoping for more sanctions by the US and its allies on Russia.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden detached Russia from the global financial ecosystem, which collapsed the Russian international banking infrastructure. This had also paused the foreign investment flows. Moreover, the Russian citizens queued outside the ATMs for withdrawals in case of any liquidity crunch. Adding to that, the US also imposed restrictions on technology imports by Russia. Well, the Western allies were not left with any other option but to cripple the Russian economy after it stepped up its assault in Ukraine.
The United States (UN) estimates that the invasion of Ukraine has already created about 400,000 Ukrainian refugees in the last four days. And, the nuclear attack may worsen the Ukraine crisis further.
Meanwhile, the headlines of expected negotiations between the Kremlin and Ukraine have failed to provide a decent ground to the risk-sensitive assets. The nations are ready to negotiate without any preconditions, which seem that they want a ground zero for fresh negotiations.
USD/RUB
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1209
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|83.6509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.4989
|Daily SMA50
|76.4315
|Daily SMA100
|74.4869
|Daily SMA200
|73.8573
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.9157
|Previous Daily Low
|81.5915
|Previous Weekly High
|89.9879
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.15
|Previous Monthly High
|80.3845
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.1751
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.2433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.2639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.523
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.3952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.1988
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.8472
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|88.0436
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.1714
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
