USD/RUB eyes a gap-up on Monday ahead of Putin-Zelenskyy negotiations

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/RUB sees a bullish opening gap as the war situation intensifies after Putin's nuclear threat.
  • Putin-Zelenskyy negotiations without preconditions have set a ground zero for fresh talks.
  • The risk-sensitive assets have failed to capitalize on the expected negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

The USD/RUB is set to open with a bullish gap, as the Russia-Ukraine war intensified post the announcement of a nuclear attack by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

This announcement of a nuclear threat by Moscow has spooked the investors. The move has established a negative impulse in the market. The statement has been called ‘totally unacceptable by US President Joe Biden and seems escalating the geopolitical tensions further. The market participants are hoping for more sanctions by the US and its allies on Russia.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden detached Russia from the global financial ecosystem, which collapsed the Russian international banking infrastructure. This had also paused the foreign investment flows. Moreover, the Russian citizens queued outside the ATMs for withdrawals in case of any liquidity crunch. Adding to that, the US also imposed restrictions on technology imports by Russia. Well, the Western allies were not left with any other option but to cripple the Russian economy after it stepped up its assault in Ukraine.

The United States (UN) estimates that the invasion of Ukraine has already created about 400,000 Ukrainian refugees in the last four days. And, the nuclear attack may worsen the Ukraine crisis further.

Meanwhile, the headlines of expected negotiations between the Kremlin and Ukraine have failed to provide a decent ground to the risk-sensitive assets. The nations are ready to negotiate without any preconditions, which seem that they want a ground zero for fresh negotiations.

USD/RUB

Overview
Today last price 83.53
Today Daily Change -0.1209
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 83.6509
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 77.4989
Daily SMA50 76.4315
Daily SMA100 74.4869
Daily SMA200 73.8573
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 85.9157
Previous Daily Low 81.5915
Previous Weekly High 89.9879
Previous Weekly Low 76.15
Previous Monthly High 80.3845
Previous Monthly Low 74.1751
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 83.2433
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 84.2639
Daily Pivot Point S1 81.523
Daily Pivot Point S2 79.3952
Daily Pivot Point S3 77.1988
Daily Pivot Point R1 85.8472
Daily Pivot Point R2 88.0436
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.1714

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles to fill 100-pip gap under 1.1200 even ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks

EUR/USD struggles to fill 100-pip gap under 1.1200 even ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks

EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1200, following a week-start downside gap of nearly 100-pips to fresh 2021 lows. Hopes of peace revive as Russia-Ukraine negotiations on Monday post- Moscow’s high alert to nuclear stations and Western sanctions on Russia.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears keep 1.3280 on the radar

GBP/USD: Bears keep 1.3280 on the radar

GBP/USD picks up bids to fill the week-start gap. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of previous support line. Bearish MACD, descending RSI line joins sustained trading below key support to favor sellers. 100-DMA adds to the upside filters, 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level lures bears.

GBP/USD News

AUD/USD: A trip into the 0.7090's could be on the cards amid Ukraine turmoil

AUD/USD: A trip into the 0.7090's could be on the cards amid Ukraine turmoil

AUD/USD is under pressure below 0.7200 in a risk-off environment at the start of the week as markets weigh the Ukraine crisis risks following the latest developments from over the weekend. This puts an emphasis on the downside with the price at a critical juncture. 

AUD/USD News

Bitcoin sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Bitcoin sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis

BTC/USD stays pressured around short-term key support after three-week downtrend. Bear cross, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Five-week-old ascending trend line support may test the bears nearby horizontal line.

Read more

S&P 500 Futures drop 2.50% as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

S&P 500 Futures drop 2.50% as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Global markets began the week on a back foot on Russia-Ukraine headlines. Russia-Ukraine agrees to talk peace but Moscow keeps nuclear facilities on high alert. Western sanctions cripple Russia's economy, oil in focus.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures