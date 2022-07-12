The continuation of the uptrend in USD/MYR is predicted to meet a major hurdle around 4.4500, according to FX Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research.
Key Quotes
“USD/MYR opened on a strong note this week and soared above last week’s 4.4260 high. Upward momentum has improved considerably and USD/MYR is likely to advance to the 2020 high at 4.4410.”
“For this week, the next major resistance at 4.4500 is likely out of reach. Support is at 4.4200 but only a break of the solid support at 4.4100 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0050, erases daily losses
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum ahead of the American session and turned positive on the day above 1.0050. The sharp decline witnessed in US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the greenback despite the risk-averse market environment.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades above 1.1850
GBP/USD has edged higher and reclaimed 1.1850 during the European trading hours following a dip to a fresh multi-year low of 1.1807. The dollar is struggling to preserve its strength ahead of Wall Street's opening bell with the US Dollar Index retreating to 108.00.
Gold struggles to register any recovery, hangs near YTD low
Gold Price struggled to capitalize on the modest intraday bounce from a fresh YTD low. An extension of the recent strong USD bullish run acted as a headwind for the XAUUSD.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!