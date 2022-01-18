USD/MYR faces some consolidation near term - UOB

Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research suggests USD/MYR could navigate within the 4.1680-4.2060 range.
Key Quotes
“The sharp drop in USD/MYR to a low of 4.1680 last week came a surprise (we were expecting USD/MYR to test the resistance at 4.2200). The rapid decline appears to be running ahead of itself and USD is unlikely to weaken further.”
“For this week, USD/MYR is more likely to consolidate between 4.1680 and 4.2060. Looking ahead, a break of 4.1680 is not ruled but any decline is expected to encounter solid support at 4.1620 followed by 4.1560.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1400 as US dollar jumps with yields
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1400, consolidating the sell-off amid a broad rebound in the US dollar. A renewed risk-off wave triggered a fresh rally in the US Treasury yields while helping the dollar bounce. Fed rate hike expectations and Russia-Ukraine crisis drive yields higher.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3650 ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3650, as the US dollar rebounds amid a spike in Treasury yields. UK’s Truss braces for key talks with EU’s Sefcovic amid Brexit stalemate on NI protocol. PM Johnson's plan B could be reviewed this week amid surging cases. UK jobs data awaited.
Gold remains weighed down by surging US bond yields, stronger USD Premium
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading range for the second successive day on Tuesday. A continual rise in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for the metal. A weaker tone around the equity markets helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA to retrace 17% after recent uptrend
Cardano price rose roughly 53% in a week after tagging the $1.02 to $1.20 demand zone. This uptrend has pushed through the daily supply zone, extending from $1.54 to $1.76, pausing its rally. A six-hour candlestick close above $1.76 will invalidate the bearish outlook.
Can Apple earnings provide the catalyst for another rally?
Apple and the Nasdaq both rally despite yields joining the move higher. NASDAQ finishes in the green on Friday as AAPL closes up 0.5%. Apple stock is set to report earnings on January 27.