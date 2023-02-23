USD/MXN Price Analysis: Steadies at multi-month low near $18.40 ahead of Mexican inflation

- USD/MXN grinds near the lowest levels since April 2018.
- Nearly oversold RSI conditions challenge bears on their way to three-month-old support line.
- Two-week-long descending trend line challenges bulls before $18.50 resistance confluence.
- Sustained trading below the key trend line, moving average joins bearish MACD signals to favor sellers.
USD/MXN bears take a breather around $18.40 during early Thursday, following a slump to a nearly five-year low the previous day.
In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair takes clues from the RSI (14) conditions to probe the sellers. However, bearish MACD signals and the quote’s sustained trading below the previous support line from early February, as well as the 10-DMA, keep the bears hopeful.
That said, the latest multi-month low near $18.30 appears immediate support for the USD/MXN bears to watch during the quote’s fresh downside.
Following that, a descending support line from late November 2022, close to $18.20 by the press time, will be crucial to challenge the pair’s further declines.
In a case where USD/MXN remains bearish past $18.20, the April 2018 low near the $18.00 threshold should lure the sellers.
On the contrary, recovery moves may initially aim for the fortnight-old resistance line, close to $18.40 by the press time.
Following that, a convergence of the 10-DMA and the support-turned-resistance line from February 02, close to $18.50, will be crucial to watch before welcoming the buyers.
USD/MXN: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.3634
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0111
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|18.3745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.6809
|Daily SMA50
|19.0134
|Daily SMA100
|19.3411
|Daily SMA200
|19.7368
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.4804
|Previous Daily Low
|18.3209
|Previous Weekly High
|18.754
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.3306
|Previous Monthly High
|19.5361
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5663
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.3819
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.4195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.3035
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.2325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.463
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.5515
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.6225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
