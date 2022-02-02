USD/MXN Price Analysis: Rebounds sharply after being rejected from under 20.50

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso lost strength after being unable to break 20.50.
  • USD/MXN rebounded after hitting a fresh weekly low at 20.47.
  • Rebound likely to weaken near 20.70.

The USD/MXN is rising on Wednesday after falling sharply during the previous two trading days when it corrected from levels near 21.00 to 20.47. The Mexican peso was rejected twice from under 20.50, showing difficulties in extending the rally.

The key support area is 20.50 and a daily close below would point to more losses, targeting 20.35. A decline below 20.35 should clear the way for a new test of the critical area of 20.25/20.30 that includes the 200-day simple moving average.

The current move to the upside will likely face resistance near 20.70. The mentioned level is a critical short-term resistance. A break above would expose the next obstacle seen at 20.85/90.

On the weekly chart, the USD/MXN is still in negative despite Wednesday’s gains. The weekly chart shows the 20-week simple moving average at 20.60; a close above would keep the doors open for 21.00.

USD/MXN Daily chart 

usdmxn

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.6358
Today Daily Change 0.0878
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 20.548
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.506
Daily SMA50 20.7928
Daily SMA100 20.6239
Daily SMA200 20.3145
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.6555
Previous Daily Low 20.501
Previous Weekly High 20.9144
Previous Weekly Low 20.4358
Previous Monthly High 20.9144
Previous Monthly Low 20.2712
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.5965
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.4809
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.4137
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.3264
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.6353
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.7227
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.7898

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

