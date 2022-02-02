USD/MXN Price Analysis: Rebounds sharply after being rejected from under 20.50

- Mexican peso lost strength after being unable to break 20.50.
- USD/MXN rebounded after hitting a fresh weekly low at 20.47.
- Rebound likely to weaken near 20.70.
The USD/MXN is rising on Wednesday after falling sharply during the previous two trading days when it corrected from levels near 21.00 to 20.47. The Mexican peso was rejected twice from under 20.50, showing difficulties in extending the rally.
The key support area is 20.50 and a daily close below would point to more losses, targeting 20.35. A decline below 20.35 should clear the way for a new test of the critical area of 20.25/20.30 that includes the 200-day simple moving average.
The current move to the upside will likely face resistance near 20.70. The mentioned level is a critical short-term resistance. A break above would expose the next obstacle seen at 20.85/90.
On the weekly chart, the USD/MXN is still in negative despite Wednesday’s gains. The weekly chart shows the 20-week simple moving average at 20.60; a close above would keep the doors open for 21.00.
USD/MXN Daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.6358
|Today Daily Change
|0.0878
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|20.548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.506
|Daily SMA50
|20.7928
|Daily SMA100
|20.6239
|Daily SMA200
|20.3145
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.6555
|Previous Daily Low
|20.501
|Previous Weekly High
|20.9144
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.4358
|Previous Monthly High
|20.9144
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.2712
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.5965
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.4809
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.4137
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.3264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.6353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.7227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.7898
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1300 amid growth-related concerns
EUR/USD eased from a fresh weekly high of 1.1329, weighed by an increased dismal mood. Skyrocketing European inflation and shockingly poor US employment figures sent investors into safety. The focus now shifts to the European Central Bank and its monetary policy announcement scheduled for Thursday.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3600 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum on Wednesday and continues to push higher toward 1.3600. The US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 96.00 after the ADP report showed a surprising decline in private sector employment in January.
Gold Price Forecast: Grinding higher amid a souring market’s mood Premium
Spot gold is trading at around $1,809.00 a troy ounce, marginally higher on a daily basis. The bright metal gained some upward traction during US trading hours, as the market’s sentiment turned sour, fueling demand for safe-haven assets.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has more room for upside, Ethereum price shows signs of rejection around the $2,789 to $3,167 supply zone and Ripple price continues to consolidate around the $0.604 support level.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.