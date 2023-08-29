USD/MXN Price Analysis: Peso retreats from six-week-old hurdle, focus on 200-SMA and Mexican GDP

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN edges higher after bouncing off monthly low.
  • RSI’s rebound from oversold territory, clear upside break of immediate descending resistance line lure Mexican Peso sellers.
  • 200-SMA, Mexico GDP will test pair buyers before directing them to the key upside hurdle surrounding 17.05.

USD/MXN seesaws around 16.78-80 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair struggles to defend the previous day’s rebound from a six-week-old horizontal support zone, as well as an upside break of an eight-day-long previous resistance line, ahead of Mexico’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Also important to track is the US Conference Boards’ (CB) Consumer Confidence for August.

Also read: USD/MXN dives sharply despite hawkish Fed; eyes YTD low ahead of Mexico’s GDP

Given the upbeat RSI (14) line favoring the USD/MXN pair’s rebound from the key support zone, as well as an upside break of the previous resistance line, the buyers are likely to keep the reins unless the Mexican Q2 GDP data disappoints, expected 0.9% QoQ versus 1.0% prior.

With this, the latest recovery can approach the 200-SMA hurdle of around 16.95.

However, a downward-sloping resistance line from August 04, close to 17.05 by the press time, will challenge the USD/MXN bulls afterward.

In a case where the Mexican Peso (MXN) bears manage to conquer the 17.05 mark, the 17.20 level mark acts as a buffer during the run-up targeting the fresh monthly high, currently around 17.43.

On the flip side, the aforementioned resistance-turned-support line restricts the immediate USD/MXN downside near 16.73.

Following that, multiple levels marked since July 17, close to 16.70–69, will be crucial to watch as a clear downside break of the same won’t hesitate to refresh the multi-year low marked in July around 16.62.

USD/MXN: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 16.7862
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 16.7898
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.0148
Daily SMA50 16.9925
Daily SMA100 17.351
Daily SMA200 18.1138
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.796
Previous Daily Low 16.6945
Previous Weekly High 17.08
Previous Weekly Low 16.7366
Previous Monthly High 17.3957
Previous Monthly Low 16.6258
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.7572
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.7333
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.7242
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.6586
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.6227
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.8257
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.8616
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.9272

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

