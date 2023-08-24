USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso buyers eye 16.70 despite adverse RSI conditions

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN seesaws at the lowest level in three weeks after declining in the last six consecutive days.
  • Sustained trading below 200-SMA, bearish MACD signals favor Mexican Peso pair sellers.
  • Oversold RSI conditions, five-week-old horizontal support restrict immediate downside.
  • Mexican Peso bears need validation from 17.05 to retake control.

USD/MXN seesaws around 16.80 as bears take a breather at a three-week low during early Thursday, after declining for six consecutive days. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair portrays the market’s cautious mood as a two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium event begins.

It’s worth noting that the clear downside break of the 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement of July 28 to August 04 upside, respectively near 16.95 and 16.93, joins the bearish MACD signals to lure the Mexican Peso buyers.

However, oversold conditions of the RSI (14) line suggest the brighter chances of the USD/MXN pair’s bottom-picking amid the pre-event anxiety.

As a result, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since July 17, around 16.70 by the press time, gains major attention.

If at all the USD/MXN bears keep the reins past 16.70, the multi-year low marked in July at around 16.62 will put a floor under the price.

On the flip side, the aforementioned key Fibonacci retracement level around 16.93, also known as the “Golden Ratio”, precedes the 200-SMA level of 16.95 to restrict the short-term recovery of the USD/MXN pair.

Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from August 04, close to 17.05 at the latest, will act as the final defense of the Mexican Peso pair sellers.

USD/MXN: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 16.7889
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 16.7917
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.0111
Daily SMA50 17.0105
Daily SMA100 17.3926
Daily SMA200 18.154
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.9235
Previous Daily Low 16.781
Previous Weekly High 17.2094
Previous Weekly Low 16.9663
Previous Monthly High 17.3957
Previous Monthly Low 16.6258
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.8354
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.869
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.7406
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.6895
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.5981
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.8831
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.9746
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.0256

 

 

