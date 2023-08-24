USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso buyers eye 16.70 despite adverse RSI conditions

- USD/MXN seesaws at the lowest level in three weeks after declining in the last six consecutive days.
- Sustained trading below 200-SMA, bearish MACD signals favor Mexican Peso pair sellers.
- Oversold RSI conditions, five-week-old horizontal support restrict immediate downside.
- Mexican Peso bears need validation from 17.05 to retake control.
USD/MXN seesaws around 16.80 as bears take a breather at a three-week low during early Thursday, after declining for six consecutive days. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair portrays the market’s cautious mood as a two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium event begins.
It’s worth noting that the clear downside break of the 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement of July 28 to August 04 upside, respectively near 16.95 and 16.93, joins the bearish MACD signals to lure the Mexican Peso buyers.
However, oversold conditions of the RSI (14) line suggest the brighter chances of the USD/MXN pair’s bottom-picking amid the pre-event anxiety.
As a result, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since July 17, around 16.70 by the press time, gains major attention.
If at all the USD/MXN bears keep the reins past 16.70, the multi-year low marked in July at around 16.62 will put a floor under the price.
On the flip side, the aforementioned key Fibonacci retracement level around 16.93, also known as the “Golden Ratio”, precedes the 200-SMA level of 16.95 to restrict the short-term recovery of the USD/MXN pair.
Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from August 04, close to 17.05 at the latest, will act as the final defense of the Mexican Peso pair sellers.
USD/MXN: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.7889
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|16.7917
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0111
|Daily SMA50
|17.0105
|Daily SMA100
|17.3926
|Daily SMA200
|18.154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.9235
|Previous Daily Low
|16.781
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2094
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.9663
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.8354
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7406
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.5981
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.8831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.9746
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.0256
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls approach 0.6500 amid downbeat yields, risk-on mood, focus on US Durable Goods Orders
AUD/USD buyers take a breather while making rounds to 0.6480, after rising the most in three weeks the previous day. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier catalysts after cheering the risk-on mood and downbeat US Treasury bond yields while paying a little heed to the disappointing Australia PMIs.
EUR/USD rebounds from 10-week low beneath 1.0900 on Fed, ECB policy pivot concerns, US data, yields eyed
EUR/USD makes rounds to 1.0860-65 as bulls take a breather after posting a stellar rebound from the 2.5-month low the previous day. The Euro pair cheered the broad risk-on mood and a slump in the US Treasury bond yields while ignoring downbeat data at home to post a notable recovery from the multi-day low.
Gold recovery looks to $1,930, United States data and Jackson Hole event
Gold price stays on the front foot at around $1,917, despite posting mild gains amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, as market players await the United States data and the start of the two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium.
Ethereum price outperforms Bitcoin on speculation that SEC may approve ETH futures ETF sooner
Ethereum price has gained momentum, showing more strength than Bitcoin price despite BTC’s influence in driving altcoins in the crypto market. The outpacing comes as more traders are betting on ETH, following growing speculation of an Ethereum Futures Exchange Traded Fund coming ahead of a spot BTC ETF.
When bad news is good news
Downside pressure in Chinese stocks and a run of softer PMIs out of the Eurozone, UK, and US were behind most of the moves in financial markets on Wednesday. Interestingly enough, all of this bad news was taken as a net positive by investors.