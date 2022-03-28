  • US dollar strengthens versus Mexican peso as stocks slide.
  • Signs of exhaustion in the USD/MXN decline.
  • Recovery above 20.30 to boost the US dollar further.

The USD/MXN is rising on Monday for the first in almost a week, after making a rebound from six-month lows. On Friday, the pair bottomed at 19.90 and then trimmed losses, ending the week away from the bottom, creating a sign of exhaustion to the downside.

On Monday, USD/MXN is rising further from the multi-month low, adding more credibility to the bearish exhaustion. The dollar peaked at 20.17 and then pulled back modestly. The greenback needs to rise back and hold above 20.30, in order to gain support.

The next key level stands at 20.41, the 200-day Simple Moving Average; above, the scenario could change from bearish to neutral. The following level to consider is 20.60.

A decline back under 20.10 should be a positive development for the MXN that could drop further to test 19.90, reinforcing the downside bias. The next support is the 19.80/85 area, a strong barrier that if hit over the next sessions, could prompt profit-taking, favoring a rebound back to 20.00.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.1316
Today Daily Change 0.0940
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 20.0376
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.6566
Daily SMA50 20.5627
Daily SMA100 20.6919
Daily SMA200 20.4211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.1275
Previous Daily Low 19.9115
Previous Weekly High 20.4215
Previous Weekly Low 19.9115
Previous Monthly High 20.7904
Previous Monthly Low 20.1571
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.994
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.045
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.9236
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.8095
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.7076
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.1396
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.2416
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.3556

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after mixed US data

EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after mixed US data

EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow channel below 1.1000 on Monday. The data from the US showed a small decline in the international trade deficit in February and the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory above 99.00. Meanwhile, retreating US T-bond yields seem to be capping the dollar's gains for the time being.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slide, falls below 1.3100

GBP/USD extends slide, falls below 1.3100

GBP/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure in the American session and trades deep in the red below 1.3100. Cautious comments from BOE Governor Bailey on rate outlook and the broad-based dollar strength cause the pair to push lower on Monday.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bounces off multi-day low, upside potential seems limited

XAU/USD bounces off multi-day low, upside potential seems limited

Gold trimmed a part of its intraday losses to a three-day low and was last seen trading around the $1,940 area, still down over 0.75% for the day. The market sentiment remains fragile amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. 

Gold News

How sustainable is the recent crypto spring

How sustainable is the recent crypto spring

Bitcoin price has revealed a massive surge in buying pressure, leading to a significant breakout. This development has allowed plenty of altcoins to trigger an exponential uptrend.

Read more

What is the hype around GGPI?

What is the hype around GGPI?

Gores Guggenheim stock (GGPI) is the number one trending stock on Monday morning across various social media sites despite an apparent lack of definitive news flow this morning.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures