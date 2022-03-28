- US dollar strengthens versus Mexican peso as stocks slide.
- Signs of exhaustion in the USD/MXN decline.
- Recovery above 20.30 to boost the US dollar further.
The USD/MXN is rising on Monday for the first in almost a week, after making a rebound from six-month lows. On Friday, the pair bottomed at 19.90 and then trimmed losses, ending the week away from the bottom, creating a sign of exhaustion to the downside.
On Monday, USD/MXN is rising further from the multi-month low, adding more credibility to the bearish exhaustion. The dollar peaked at 20.17 and then pulled back modestly. The greenback needs to rise back and hold above 20.30, in order to gain support.
The next key level stands at 20.41, the 200-day Simple Moving Average; above, the scenario could change from bearish to neutral. The following level to consider is 20.60.
A decline back under 20.10 should be a positive development for the MXN that could drop further to test 19.90, reinforcing the downside bias. The next support is the 19.80/85 area, a strong barrier that if hit over the next sessions, could prompt profit-taking, favoring a rebound back to 20.00.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.1316
|Today Daily Change
|0.0940
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|20.0376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.6566
|Daily SMA50
|20.5627
|Daily SMA100
|20.6919
|Daily SMA200
|20.4211
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.1275
|Previous Daily Low
|19.9115
|Previous Weekly High
|20.4215
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.9115
|Previous Monthly High
|20.7904
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.1571
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.994
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.045
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.9236
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.8095
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.7076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.1396
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.2416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.3556
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
