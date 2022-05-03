Risks still appear to be tilted to the upside, but USD/MXN needs to break above 20.50 over the next sessions. A firm slide below 20.30 would strengthen the Mexican peso. The next support stands at 20.20 and then comes the 20-day Simple Moving Average at 20.13. Below this latter, the short-term bias will change to bearish.

The main trend keeps pointing to the upside, although technical indicators on the daily chart , like the RSI, are turning to the downside. Price is around the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Average, which stand around 20.45. A horizontal resistance is seen at 20.50, so a consolidation clearly above 20.50 should open the doors to more gains, initially targeting the 20.70 area.

The USD/MXN is falling on Tuesday, moving in a consolidation range. The pair bottomed at 20.28, the lowest intraday level in a week and quickly rebounded back above 20.30. It is hovering around 20.36, looking again at the 20.40 level.

