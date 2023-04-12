USD/MXN Price Analysis: Grinds within symmetrical triangle above 18.00

- USD/MXN struggles to extend two-day recovery inside one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
- Bearish moving average crossover, steady RSI line keeps Mexican Peso pair sellers hopeful.
- Five-week-long ascending trend line adds to the downside filters.
USD/MXN fades upside momentum within a one-week-long symmetrical triangle as it makes rounds to 18.17 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair prints mild losses, after rising in the last two consecutive days.
It’s worth noting, however, that the 100-SMA pierces off the 200-SMA from above and portrays a bearish crossover, which in turn joins steady RSI to suggest further downside of the USD/MXN price.
However, a clear downside break of the stated triangle’s lower line, close to 18.10 by the press time, becomes necessary to call the bears.
Following that, an upward-sloping support line from early March, around 18.00 by the press time, becomes crucial to watch as it holds the key to the USD/MXN pair’s likely south-run towards refreshing the yearly low, currently around 17.89.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the top line of the aforementioned triangle, around 18.23 at the latest.
Even so, the 100-SMA and 200-SMA can challenge the USD/MXN bulls around 18.26 and 18.34 in that order.
Should the USD/MXN bulls keep the reins past 18.34, the monthly high of around 18.40 can act as the last defense of the bears.
Overall, USD/MXN remains sidelined within a short-term triangle but remains well on the bear’s radar.
USD/MXN: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.178
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0088
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|18.1868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.3829
|Daily SMA50
|18.4442
|Daily SMA100
|18.8644
|Daily SMA200
|19.4613
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.2236
|Previous Daily Low
|18.1062
|Previous Weekly High
|18.4018
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.966
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2324
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.8977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.1787
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.1207
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.0547
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.0033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.2382
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.2896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.3556
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
