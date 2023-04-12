USD/MXN Price Analysis: Grinds within symmetrical triangle above 18.00

  • USD/MXN struggles to extend two-day recovery inside one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
  • Bearish moving average crossover, steady RSI line keeps Mexican Peso pair sellers hopeful.
  • Five-week-long ascending trend line adds to the downside filters.

USD/MXN fades upside momentum within a one-week-long symmetrical triangle as it makes rounds to 18.17 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair prints mild losses, after rising in the last two consecutive days.

It’s worth noting, however, that the 100-SMA pierces off the 200-SMA from above and portrays a bearish crossover, which in turn joins steady RSI to suggest further downside of the USD/MXN price.

However, a clear downside break of the stated triangle’s lower line, close to 18.10 by the press time, becomes necessary to call the bears.

Following that, an upward-sloping support line from early March, around 18.00 by the press time, becomes crucial to watch as it holds the key to the USD/MXN pair’s likely south-run towards refreshing the yearly low, currently around 17.89.

Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the top line of the aforementioned triangle, around 18.23 at the latest.

Even so, the 100-SMA and 200-SMA can challenge the USD/MXN bulls around 18.26 and 18.34 in that order.

Should the USD/MXN bulls keep the reins past 18.34, the monthly high of around 18.40 can act as the last defense of the bears.

Overall, USD/MXN remains sidelined within a short-term triangle but remains well on the bear’s radar.

USD/MXN: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 18.178
Today Daily Change -0.0088
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 18.1868
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.3829
Daily SMA50 18.4442
Daily SMA100 18.8644
Daily SMA200 19.4613
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.2236
Previous Daily Low 18.1062
Previous Weekly High 18.4018
Previous Weekly Low 17.966
Previous Monthly High 19.2324
Previous Monthly Low 17.8977
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.1787
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.151
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.1207
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.0547
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.0033
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.2382
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.2896
Daily Pivot Point R3 18.3556

 

 

