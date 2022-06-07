- Outlook continues to favor the Mexican peso in the short term.
- Losses are limited while above 19.50.
- Immediate resistance levels at 19.60 and 19.72.
The USD/MXN keeps a bearish tone in the short-term. The downside remains limited by the 19.50 support area. A consolidation below the mentioned zone would expose last week’s low at 19.41 and below the next support area at 19.30.
So far during the current week, USD/MXN is moving sideways, consolidating between 19.50 and 19.60. If the dollar manages to rise and hold above 19.60 it could head to test the next significant barrier around 19.71.
A daily close above 19.75 would alleviate the bearish pressure and if the recovery extends above 19.82, the outlook should change to neutral, increasing the odds of a recovery toward 20.00.
Technical indicators in the short-term are starting to favor the upside. The daily RSI is moving slowly away from 30 while Momentum (still under 100) is moving north.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.601
|Today Daily Change
|0.0243
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|19.5767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.8672
|Daily SMA50
|20.005
|Daily SMA100
|20.2822
|Daily SMA200
|20.4168
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.6218
|Previous Daily Low
|19.4709
|Previous Weekly High
|19.7729
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.4131
|Previous Monthly High
|20.5113
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.4131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.5641
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.5285
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.4911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.4056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.3403
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.7073
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.7928
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
