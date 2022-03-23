- The USD/MXN remains down in the week around 1%.
- Geopolitical woes in Eastern Europe and Fed speaking keep riskier assets pressured.
- Rabobank: Banxico will hike 50 bps and expect the bank rates to end around 8% in 2022.
- USD/MXN Price Forecast: Downward biased, as bears eye a break of 20.1500, exposing the 20.00 psychological level.
Despite a risk-off market mood in the financial markets, courtesy of Russia – Ukraine tensions and hawkish Federal Reserve expectations of rate hikes larger than 25 bps, the Mexican peso rally has extended to seven consecutive days. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 20.1706, down some 0.53%, reflecting the peso strength.
Risk aversion is back again. European and US equities are falling, while the greenback stays firm, as shown by the US Dollar Index, up 0.28%, at 98.701. US Treasury yields are almost flat, as shown by the 10-year T-note, down for the first time in the week one basis point, at 2.366%.
Geopolitical jitters back at the forefront
Ukraine’s President Zelensky said that talks with Russia are confrontational and complex. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov commented that NATO’s eastward expansion continues irrespective of whether a particular nation is a member. Of late, Russian President Vladimir Putin said they intend to use Russian roubles when selling gas to non-friendly countries, which caused a jump in oil prices, benefiting the peso prospects due to the Mexican economy being dependent on crude exports.
Banxico’s to hike 50 bps – Rabobank
“Banxico will announce its latest rate decision on Thursday, March 24th, and we expect another 50bp hike taking the policy rate up to 6.50%. This is expected by the majority of analysts, and the market is fully priced for a 50bp move.”
The analysts at Rabobank added that “last week’s FOMC and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led us to revise our forecast to factor in another two 50bp increases and two more 25bp increases, taking the policy rate up to 8.00% by year-end.”
Fed speaking continues
The US economic docket featured more Fed speakers. Earlier, Fed Chief Powell talked about digital currencies, leaving monetary policy aside. Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta said that the Fed would need to do some 50 bps moves this year while favoring frontloading rate hikes to better position themselves for how the US economy evolves in the second half of 2022. She further added that “I have no concerns that rate increases are going to push the US economy into recession.”
Putting this aside, the US New Home Sales for February rose 0.772M lower than the 0.81M estimated.
USD/MXN Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the near term, the USD/MXN is downward biased. On its way south, it has broken several support levels, like the 20.3117 February 25 daily low, and at press time, it is approaching February 23 daily low at 20.1558.
If the USD/MXN clears the latter, USD/MXN’s next support would be 20.00, followed by June 25, 2021, a daily low at 19.7049.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.1706
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1217
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|20.2827
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.6953
|Daily SMA50
|20.5756
|Daily SMA100
|20.7028
|Daily SMA200
|20.4269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.4215
|Previous Daily Low
|20.2511
|Previous Weekly High
|20.9836
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.3572
|Previous Monthly High
|20.7904
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.1571
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.3162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.3564
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.2154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.3858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.4889
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.5562
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from weekly lows, upside limited
EUR/USD struggles to recover above the 1.1000 level after flirting with the weekly low at 1.0960. US indexes remain in the red and with a sour tone, reflecting the dismal market’s mood, and maintaining the upside limited.
GBP/USD recovers 1.3200, lacks follow-through
GBP/USD is slowly recovering the ground lost after the release of discouraging UK inflation figures and budget announcement, downwardly revising tax growth expectations to 3.8% from 6%.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Shiba Inu price readies to breakout after 1 billion SHIB burned
Shiba Inu price could recover from the recent drop in price as the community and merchants send SHIB to the burn pot. Over 1.02 billion SHIB tokens were burnt in a 24-hour period on March 22, 2022.
TLRY $6, $6.50 calls expiring on Friday jump 200%
Tilray stock is trading up 4.2% at $5.92 about 45 minutes into Wednesday's session. Shares spiked up to $6.30 at the open but have steadily lost ground as the session has progressed.