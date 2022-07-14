USD/JPY back under 139.00 after hitting a fresh high since 1998.

US PPI shows inflation remains the main concern.

US dollar retreats during American hours, still up for the day across the board.

Despite risk aversion, the USD/JPY is rising more than a hundred pips on Thursday. The monetary policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve is keeping the pair on demand. After it hit a new high at 139.38, it pulled back to 138.80.

Inflation data justifies divergence in monetary policy

The US Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% (annual) in June, reaching the highest since 1981. The Producer Price Index climbed 11.3%. Both numbers came in above expectations and did not show a slowdown. With inflation running hotter-than-expected, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is seen raising rate aggressively. A 100 bps rate hike at the next meeting is now not a distant possibility.

At the same time, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is seen continuing its ultra-easing monetary policy. The divergence between the BoJ and the Fed remains the main fuel behind the USD/JPY rally.

Not even risk aversion is helping the yen. On Thursday, the Dow Jones is falling by 1.09% (at one-month lows) and US yields are steady. Still, the Japanese yen is among the worst performers and USD/JPY is up by more than a hundred pips.

If the pair rises back above 139.00, a test of the top seems likely. Above 139.40, the next resistance could emerge at 139.70. Then attention would turn to the psychological area around 140.00. On the flip side, a consolidation below 138.80 could trigger a correction. The next support could be located at 138.15, followed by a stronger area at 137.70.

Technical levels