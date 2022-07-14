- USD/JPY back under 139.00 after hitting a fresh high since 1998.
- US PPI shows inflation remains the main concern.
- US dollar retreats during American hours, still up for the day across the board.
Despite risk aversion, the USD/JPY is rising more than a hundred pips on Thursday. The monetary policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve is keeping the pair on demand. After it hit a new high at 139.38, it pulled back to 138.80.
Inflation data justifies divergence in monetary policy
The US Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% (annual) in June, reaching the highest since 1981. The Producer Price Index climbed 11.3%. Both numbers came in above expectations and did not show a slowdown. With inflation running hotter-than-expected, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is seen raising rate aggressively. A 100 bps rate hike at the next meeting is now not a distant possibility.
At the same time, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is seen continuing its ultra-easing monetary policy. The divergence between the BoJ and the Fed remains the main fuel behind the USD/JPY rally.
Not even risk aversion is helping the yen. On Thursday, the Dow Jones is falling by 1.09% (at one-month lows) and US yields are steady. Still, the Japanese yen is among the worst performers and USD/JPY is up by more than a hundred pips.
If the pair rises back above 139.00, a test of the top seems likely. Above 139.40, the next resistance could emerge at 139.70. Then attention would turn to the psychological area around 140.00. On the flip side, a consolidation below 138.80 could trigger a correction. The next support could be located at 138.15, followed by a stronger area at 137.70.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.93
|Today Daily Change
|1.64
|Today Daily Change %
|1.19
|Today daily open
|137.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.77
|Daily SMA50
|132.43
|Daily SMA100
|127.41
|Daily SMA200
|120.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.87
|Previous Daily Low
|136.69
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.78
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.05
