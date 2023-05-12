USD/JPY struggles for a firm intraday direction, stuck in a range around mid-134.00s

- USD/JPY remains confined in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday.
- Reviving safe-haven demand benefits the JPY and acts as a headwind amid a softer USD.
- Traders now look to the Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index for a fresh impetus.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 133.75 area, or a one-week low and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. The pair is currently placed just above mid-134.00s, nearly unchanged for the day, and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries over a global economic slowdown, magnified by softer Chinese inflation figures and US labor market data on Thursday. This, along with concerns about the US debt ceiling, dents investors' appetite for riskier assets, which lends some support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, is undermined by the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields. This further contributes to capping gains for the major.
That said, the downside for the USD seems cushioned amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) ned policy move. The US CPI report released on Wednesday pointed to further signs of inflationary pressures and should allow the US central bank to pause its year-long rate-hiking cycle. Investors, however, remain divided over the possibility of a rate cut later this year. This, along with a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), should hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/JPY pair.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted slightly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for some intraday positive move. Hence, some follow-through strength back towards reclaiming the 135.00 psychological mark, en route to the weekly high, around the 135.45-135.50 region, looks like a distinct possibility. Market participants now look forward to the release of the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the US, which might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|134.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.71
|Daily SMA50
|133.76
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|137.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.84
|Previous Daily Low
|133.74
|Previous Weekly High
|137.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.5
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
