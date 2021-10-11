USD/JPY sits at three-year tops amid elevated yields, looks to 113.00

- USD/JPY rallies for the third straight session on Fed’s hawkish expectations.
- Fed-BOJ monetary policy divergence benefits the currency pair.
- The pair’s path of least resistance appears up, with eyes on US CPI, Fed minutes.
USD/JPY is consolidating near 112.75, gathering pace before initiating a fresh upswing to test the 113.00 threshold.
In doing so, the spot sits at the highest levels seen since December 2018, extending the previous week’s bullish momentum.
The main catalyst behind USD/JPY’s surge is the relentless rise in the US Treasury yields across the curve amid rising expectations that the Fed would taper its bond-buying program as early as the next month to stem the rising in inflation, especially against the backdrop soaring energy costs.
On the Japan side of the story, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is far from its 2% price target and, therefore, is unlikely to alter its monetary policy settings any time soon. The monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the BOJ is well represented by the widening US-Japanese yields differential, which remains in favor of the dollar bulls.
Meanwhile, a relatively upbeat market mood, with the Nikkei 225 index up by over 1%, weighed on the safe-haven yen and collaborated with the upside in the major. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said that he will decide swiftly on the economic package after the general elections.
Looking ahead, the Fed and inflation expectations are likely to lead the sentiment amid light trading, with all eyes on Wednesday US CPI data and the Fed minutes for fresh trading opportunities in the pair.
USD/JPY: Technical outlook
“The pair now seems poised to surpass the 113.00 round-figure mark and climb further towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 113.55-60 region. On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 112.25-112.00 region,” explains FXStreet’s Analyst Haresh Menghani.
USD/JPY: Additional levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|112.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|112.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.63
|Daily SMA50
|110.18
|Daily SMA100
|110.13
|Daily SMA200
|108.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|112.25
|Previous Daily Low
|111.51
|Previous Weekly High
|112.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.82
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|112.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
