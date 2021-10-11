Japan PM Kishida: To decide swiftly on economic package after general elections

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he is keen to compile an economic package as early as the next month, in his speech on Monday.

Additional quotes

“To decide swiftly on the economic package after general elections.”

“Will pay close attention to coronavirus until extra budget passed, make flexible use of emergency reserves.”

“Achieving solid economic growth is most important, which we will do via bold monetary policy, flexible fiscal policy and growth strategy.”

“Review of capital gains tax among options in redistributing wealth but priority must be on tax reforms to raise wages.”

“Taiwan is a very important partner and important friend to Japan.”

“Has not changed stance that issues regarding Taiwan should be resolved between involved parties.”

USD/JPY targets 113.00

USD/JPY is looking to extend its break higher towards 113.00, tracking the relentless surge in the Treasury yields. The spot is trading at 112.70, up 0.41% on the day, as of writing.