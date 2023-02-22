USD/JPY retreats further from two-month highs, eyes on FOMC minutes

- FOMC minutes at the center stage, market participants await Fed’s clues.
- Japanese Yen among top performers on Wednesday as US yields pull back.
- USD/JPY unable to hold above 135.00, slides and losses momentum.
The USD/JPY is falling on Wednesday, retreating after hitting on Tuesday at 135.22, the highest level since mid-December. The pair bottomed at 134.35. It is hovering around 134.50/60 as market participants await the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting.
Bullish, limited by 135.00 ahead of the Fed
Again, the pair was rejected from above 135.00. It remains bullish in the short-term even despite some risk aversion. Recent US data has been supporting the perspective of a hawkish Fed, sending US yields to the upside, and hence, supporting the dollar.
At 19:00 GMT, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of their latest monetary policy meeting in February 1. At that meeting, the Fed slowed down and raised rates by 25 basis points. Comments from Fed’s officials could trigger volatility across the board, although a lot had happen since early February and the minutes could be outdated.
As market participants continue to expect a hawkish Fed, policy normalization from the Bank of Japan is seen later this year, particularly after governor Kuroda’s last meeting on March 10. Some do not rule out a surprise.
“Although the USD is finding support on the market’s acceptance that Fed rates will likely stay higher for longer on the back of resilience in the US economy, we see potential for USD/JPY to edge moderately lower on a 12 month view on the assumption that the BoJ makes some cautious steps towards reversing its ultra-accommodative policy”, wrote Rabobank’s analysts. They see scope for the USD/JPY to move to 125 on a 12 months view.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|134.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.7
|Daily SMA50
|131.86
|Daily SMA100
|137.45
|Daily SMA200
|136.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.23
|Previous Daily Low
|134.15
|Previous Weekly High
|135.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.27
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0650, eyes on FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has managed to rebound to the 1.0650 area after having declined below 1.0630 earlier in the day. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar hold its ground in the American session as investors wait for the Fed to release the minutes of the year's first policy meeting.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2100 ahead of Fed Minutes
GBP/USD has stabilized at around 1.2100 in the American session on Wednesday. Markets remain choppy as investors keep a close eye on global bond yields. FOMC Minutes will be looked upon for fresh impetus later in the day.
Gold stays near $1,840 as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gathered bullish momentum and turned positive on the day above $1,840 before retreating modestly. Following Tuesday's rally, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower toward 3.9%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.