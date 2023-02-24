USD/JPY Price Analysis: Whipsaws within key HMA envelope below 135.00 on BoJ cues

- USD/JPY remains indecisive after a volatile move, probes two-day downtrend.
- BoJ Governor Nominee Ueda flashes mixed signals to fuel recent activity.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, one-week-old support line keeps buyers hopeful.
- 50-HMA, ascending trend line from last Friday guard immediate upside.
USD/JPY bears run out of steam after the latest bout of volatility as the Yen pair remains well-anchored above the key support levels. However, immediate hurdles do challenge the recovery moves.
That said, the quote remains unchanged on a day near 134.65 after an almost 100-pip move on comments from Kazuo Ueda, the Japanese government's nominee for Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor.
Also read: BoJ Gov Nominee Ueda: Weak Yen benefits exports, inbound tourism and some service sectors
Even if the mixed signals from Ueda triggered the Yen pair’s volatility, the quote remained between the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and the 50-HMA.
It’s worth noting, however, that the receding bearish bias of the MACD and the bounce in the RSI (14) line from oversold territory signals the USD/JPY pair’s further recovery.
Also keeping the buyers hopeful is the quote’s successful trading above the 200-HMA and a one-week-old ascending trend line, close to 134.00 and 134.40 in that order.
Meanwhile, the 50-HMA restricts the immediate upside of the USD/JPY pair to around 134.80.
Following that, the 135.00 round figure and an upward-sloping resistance line from the last Friday, close to 135.40 at the latest, could entertain the USD/JPY pair traders.
Overall, USD/JPY is likely to remain firmer but the upward trajectory appears bumpy.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|134.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.18
|Daily SMA50
|131.8
|Daily SMA100
|137.25
|Daily SMA200
|137.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.36
|Previous Daily Low
|134.49
|Previous Weekly High
|135.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.27
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.05
