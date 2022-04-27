- The USD/JPY remains positive as the end of the month approaches, up by 5.50%.
- China’s news that Shanghai is about to ease lockdowns lifted investors’ spirits.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: A bullish engulfing pattern in the daily chart opens the door toward a renewed YTD high.
The USD/JPY bounces from Tuesday’s lows and rallies above the 128.00 mark, attributed to an upbeat market mood as US Treasury yields grind higher in the North American session. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 128.34.
Meanwhile, the buck stays resilient and records gains for the fifth consecutive day. The US Dollar Index, a basket of six currencies that measures the greenback’s value, is up 0.65%, sitting at 102.961, a tailwind for the USD/JPY as Wall Street’s close looms. Also, the US 10-year benchmark note prepares to close near the 2.80% threshold after Tuesday’s close at around 2.726%.
The market sentiment has improved throughout Wednesday. European equities pared losses while US stocks rose. China’s news that Shanghai might be about to “relax” Covid-19 zero-tolerance restrictions, alongside extensive testing in Beijing amid a coronavirus outbreak in the week, calmed market players. In the meantime, the conflict between Russia-Ukraine escalated a tick as Gazprom, a Russian company, halted natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the meantime, the greenback’s bulls regained control in the pair, as shown by price action during the day. In the Asian session, the USD/JPY opened near Tuesday’s lows, around 127.20s, and slid towards 127.00 due to a dampened sentiment. Nevertheless, the pair recovered and rallied more than 150 pips, recording a daily high near 128.50.
The USD/JPY remains upward biased. The price action of the last two days formed a “bullish engulfing pattern,” suggesting the pair might resume upwards.
With that said, the USD/JPY’s first resistance would be Wednesday’s high at 128.59. Break above would expose the 129.00 mark, followed by the April 20 swing and YTD high, at 129.40, followed by the 130.00 mark.
Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.34
|Today Daily Change
|1.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|127.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.45
|Daily SMA50
|120.63
|Daily SMA100
|117.66
|Daily SMA200
|114.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.22
|Previous Daily Low
|127.03
|Previous Weekly High
|129.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.24
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.