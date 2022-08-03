  • USD/JPY fades bounce off two-month low, holds lower ground near daily bottom.
  • Bearish MACD signals another attempt to break 100-day EMA.
  • Three-week-old descending trend line adds to the upside filters.

USD/JPY consolidates the biggest daily gains in six weeks around 133.00 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen pair fades bounce off the 100-day EMA while reversing from the 50-day EMA.

Given the bearish MACD signals and the US dollar’s failure to remain firmer, the USD/JPY prices are likely to extend the latest pullback moves.

That said, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-July upside near 131.30 could lure the short-term sellers.

However, clear downside break of the 100-day EMA, around 130.40 by the press time, becomes necessary to convince USD/JPY bears. Even so, the 130.00 threshold could test the south-run.

Alternatively, recovery moves need a daily closing beyond the 50-day EMA level near 134.00 to challenge the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement resistance of 134.40.

Following that, a downward sloping resistance line from mid-July, close to 136.10, will be important as it holds the key to the USD/JPY rally towards refreshing the yearly high near 139.40. In doing so, the 140.00 psychological magnet will be on the bull’s radar.

USD/JPY: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 133.06
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 133.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 136.38
Daily SMA50 134.47
Daily SMA100 130.26
Daily SMA200 122.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 133.19
Previous Daily Low 130.4
Previous Weekly High 137.46
Previous Weekly Low 132.5
Previous Monthly High 139.39
Previous Monthly Low 132.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 132.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 134.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 135.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 136.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD defends gains above 1.0150 amid cautious optimism

EUR/USD defends gains above 1.0150 amid cautious optimism

EUR/USD is clinging to gains above 1.0150, as the US dollar pulls back amid a brief recovery in risk sentiment. Investors assess ramifications of US Pelosi's visit to Taiwan amid Chinese military threats. EU/US Services PMI eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2200, focus shifts to BOE

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2200, focus shifts to BOE

GBP/USD is turning south below 1.2200, stalling its rebound, as investors remain wary amid US-China tensions and growing recession fears. The pre-BOE anxiety also weighs on the pound. UK/US Services PMIs coming up next. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Will it crack $1,792 resistance? US-China woes in focus

Gold: Will it crack $1,792 resistance? US-China woes in focus

Gold price resumes the uptrend amid a weaker US dollar, risk-recovery. The US Treasury yields falter again amid ongoing US-China tensions. XAU/USD bulls regain momentum to test the 50 DMA hurdle at $1,792.

Gold News

Is this sign of a local bottom before Dogecoin price rallies 15%?

Is this sign of a local bottom before Dogecoin price rallies 15%?

Dogecoin price has completed its liquidity objective and is looking ready to move higher. This development could allow traders to realize short-term gains if played correctly. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures