USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pierces under 114.00 as market sentiment worsens, and US T-bond yields fall

- The USD/JPY retreats under the 114.00 figure, falls some 0.30%.
- The US 10-year Treasury yield falls three basis points, sitting at 1.429%.
- USD/JPT Technical Outlook: It has an upward bias, as long as it trades above 112.53.
After piercing the 114.00 figure on Wednesday, the USD/JPY slides, trading at 113.67 during the New York session at the time of writing. As the American session progresses, the market sentiment is mixed, as US equity indexes fluctuate between gainers and losers after the last Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
On Wednesday, the US central bank revealed that they would increase the speed of the bond taper, beginning by the middle of January 2022. Moreover, the dot-plot, which projects the Federal Funds Rate expectations among Fed policymakers, shows that the FFR is expected to be at 0.90% by the end of 2022, meaning that the Fed would hike at least three times in 2022.
The USD/JPY reacted upwards after the monetary policy statement. However, the upward move was faded, as investors were fully priced in, per the market’s reaction.
In the meantime, US T-bond yields in the short-term are falling, led by 2s, 5s, and t0s, sliding between three and seven basis points, sitting at 0.6269%, 1.1848%, and 1.429%, respectively, a headwind for the greenback.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s performance against six peers, slumps 0.47%, cling to 96.05.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is trading under the 50-day moving average (DMA), at 113.80. Furthermore, as long as the spot price is above the 100 and the 200-DMAs, alongside the November 13 cycle low at 112.53, the bias is upward, so any retracement towards the aforementioned support level should be viewed as opportunities for USD bulls.
The first demand on the way down would be the December 10 cycle low at 113.22, followed by the figure at 113.00. The breach of the latter would expose the November 13 swing low at 112.53.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|114.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.82
|Daily SMA50
|113.76
|Daily SMA100
|111.92
|Daily SMA200
|110.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.27
|Previous Daily Low
|113.63
|Previous Weekly High
|113.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.74
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims ECB’s inspired gains, trades around 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair is back to the 1.1300 price zone, after hitting 1.1360 after the European Central Bank confirmed it will end the PEPP in March 2022 as planned, will increase APP to €40 billion during Q2, to prevent a financial shock.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 despite renewed USD strength
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3374, its highest level in two weeks after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. It currently trades around 1.3310, as demand for the greenback returned with Wall Street.
Gold bulls take control, eyeing a test of $1,808 price zone
The bright metal pressures its daily high at $1,798.97 a troy ounce, as the greenback trades unevenly across the FX board. Over the last 24 hours, the Fed, the Swiss National Bank, the BoE and the ECB, have announced their monetary policy decisions, and except for the SNB, all of them announced tighter monetary policies.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
BTC bulls consolidate above $48.760. ETH has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?