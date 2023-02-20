USD/JPY Price Analysis: Needs acceptance above 135.00 for a fresh upside

- USD/JPY is looking to hold its feet as USD Index struggles to extend recovery.
- The US Dollar is not getting enough strength despite the risk-off market mood.
- The asset has comfortably established above the mighty 200-period EMA, which indicates more upside ahead.
The USD/JPY pair has sensed barricades while extending its recovery above the critical resistance of 134.50 in the Asian session. The asset is expected to display a range extension towards the north as the overall market mood is quite downbeat amid the US-China geopolitical tensions and three missile launches near Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) region. In response to that, the United States (UN) Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on North Korean missile launches.
S&P500 futures have recovered the majority of losses, however, investors are unable to build confidence in channelizing funds into risk-perceived assets. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has slipped after struggling to sustain above 103.70.
The novel leadership of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) provided to academician Kazuo Ueda is equipped full of challenges as Japan’s government is expecting a transition in the decade-long expansionary monetary policy. Bloomberg reported that BoJ watchers are flagging the outside risk that Governor Haruhiko Kuroda may surprise international markets one last time next month with adjustments to smooth the transition process for his nominated successor Kazuo Ueda.
USD/JPY has sensed selling interest while attempting to surpass the horizontal resistance plotted from January 6 high at 134.77. A confident test of the aforementioned resistance is indicating that the asset is in a transition process and is highly expected to deliver a bullish reversal.
The asset has comfortably established above the mighty 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 132.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has demonstrated a range shift structure. The RSI (14) has shifted its structure from the bearish segment of 20.00-60.00 to the bullish arena of 40.00-60.00, in which the 40.00 will act as a support for the US Dollar bulls.
A confident break above Friday’s high at 134.90 will drive the asset toward December 16 low at 135.90. A break above the same will expose the asset to December 13 high around 138.00.
On a contrary, if the asset breaks February 2 low around 128.08, Japanese Yen bulls will drag the asset toward January 16 low at 127.27 followed by May 24 low at 126.36.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|134.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.28
|Daily SMA50
|131.95
|Daily SMA100
|137.65
|Daily SMA200
|136.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.11
|Previous Daily Low
|133.82
|Previous Weekly High
|135.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.27
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6900 as geopolitical risks loom
AUD/USD is consolidating the latest uptick below 0.6900 in Asia on Monday. A further upside in the pair remains elusive amid looming US-China and North Korea risks. PBOC left policy rates unchanged. A US market holiday is leaving investors on the edge.
USD/JPY eases from near 134.50 on BoJ speculation
USD/JPY is easing back toward 134.00 in Monday's Asian trading, having failed to resist above 134.50. Speculations of a potential BoJ yield policy move at Governor Kuroda's final meeting in March is offering some support to the Japanese Yen amid holiday-thinned trading conditions.
Gold licks its wounds near $1,840 within falling wedge amid sluggish markets
Gold price grinds higher around intraday top, reversing the early-day losses, as the US Dollar bulls take a breather amid the US holiday on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal snaps three-week downtrend amid the inactive markets heading into European session.
Dogecoin: Do the bears have the upper hand?
Dogecoin's price is up 5% on the week, but there are barriers it needs to overcome to justify a bullish bias. Bulls have found resistance near the $0.10 barrier for almost six weeks, with prices failing to produce a candlestick close above the psychological level on the weekly timeframe.
The week ahead: Fed minutes, US PCE, earnings in focus
If the market reaction to the recent Fed rate hike is any guide, there appears to be a type of cognitive dissonance when it comes to what the market wants to hear from the Federal Reserve and what the US central bank is trying to say.