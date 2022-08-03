- USD/JPY grinds higher though struggles around resistance at 134.00.
- US Treasury bond yields retrace from daily highs, putting a lid on the USD/JPY upward move.
- The USD/JPY is upward biased in the near term, but a break above the 200-hour EMA is needed to pave the way towards 136.50s.
The USD/JPY advances sharply during the North American session, underpinned by high US Treasury yields, up 0.66% on an upbeat sentiment trading day, courtesy of US House Speaker Pelosi leaving Taiwan, while US equities remain in the positive, bolstered by companies earnings. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 133.95.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is neutral-to-upward biased, but it’s facing solid resistance at134.57, the 50-day EMA. Even though buyers regained control, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still in negative territory, which means that sellers lost steam and could re-enter with confidence. Still, they will need a daily close below 134.00 to remain hopeful of lower prices.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
In the hourly chart, the USD/JPY is neutral-to-upward biased. The hourly EMAs are located below the exchange rate, except for the 200-hour EMA at 134.58, which would be difficult resistance to hurdle. Nevertheless, price action in the last couple of days, breaking the August 1 daily high at 133.56, exacerbated the rally towards weekly highs at 134.54. That said, the USD/JPY in the near term is headed up.
Therefore, the USD/JPY’s first resistance would be the 200-hour EMA around 134.58. Break above will expose the R2 daily pivot at 135.00, followed by the July 27 daily high at 136.57. On the flip side, the USD/JPY first support would be the 20-hour EMA at 133.53. A breach of the latter will expose the 100-hour EMA at 132.78, followed by the 50-hour EMA at 132.40.
USD/JPY Price Analysis
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.86
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|133.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.38
|Daily SMA50
|134.47
|Daily SMA100
|130.26
|Daily SMA200
|122.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.19
|Previous Daily Low
|130.4
|Previous Weekly High
|137.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.5
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD founds support on Wall Street’s momentum
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.6950, trimming early losses and settling in the green. The aussie benefited from substantial gains in US indexes capping the dollar’s demand. Australian Trade Balance coming up next.
EURUSD battles around 1.0160 but at risk of falling
The shared currency is among the dollar’s weakest rivals, harmed by tepid local data. Upbeat US figures, on the other hand, helped the greenback preserve its strength. EUR/USD stable below 1.0200.
Gold sellers aligned ahead of $1,800.00
Gold retreated further from its weekly peak and fell to an intraday low of $1.754.28. The dollar strengthened amid tepid European data coupled with persistent tensions between China and the US. Stocks struggled to advance on the back of lingering inflation concerns, linked to the latest comments from Fed officials.
Bitcoin: A fundamental line in the sand
Bitcoin price shows fundamentals are likely sidelined from the market until higher targets are reached. Still, a trader understands to always look for opportunities and manage risk accordingly.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!