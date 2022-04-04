USD/JPY Price Analysis: Juggles in a narrow range of 122.30-123.00, volatility contracts

- Formation of the symmetrical triangle is indicating a contraction in volatility and volumes going forward.
- A bull cross of 20- and 50-period EMAs is intact.
- The greenback bulls need to explode the symmetrical triangle for an upside move.
The USD/JPY pair seems losing the interest of the market participants and is trading lackluster since the first trading session of April. After a steep fall from its six-year high at 125.10 on March 28, the major is inside the woods.
On an hourly scale, USD/JPY is oscillating in a symmetrical triangle that signals indecisiveness in the sentiment of the market participants. Usually, a symmetrical triangle denotes volatility contraction and volume squeeze. The pair is juggling in a narrow range of 122.26-123.04 from the last three trading sessions.
The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is trading near the round level figure of 122.00 has acted as major support earlier. Adding to that, the 20- and 50-period EMAs are continued with their bull cross despite the range-bound move in the asset.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which signals back and forth moves going forward.
A breakout of the symmetrical triangle above 123.00 will be followed by a swift move, which will send the asset towards the March 29 high at 124.30. A breach of the latter will drive the greenback bulls to a six-year high at 125.10.
On the contrary, yen bulls may strengthen on breaking of the symmetrical triangle at 121.33, which will drag the major towards the round level support at 120.00, followed by the March 18 low at 119.08.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|122.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.58
|Daily SMA50
|116.89
|Daily SMA100
|115.61
|Daily SMA200
|113.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.04
|Previous Daily Low
|121.67
|Previous Weekly High
|125.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.28
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
