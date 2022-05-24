- A breakdown of an H&S formation at 127.00 has weakened the greenback bulls.
- The 50- and 200-EMAs have displayed a Death Cross formation, which adds to the downside filters.
- RSI’s bearish range shift is compelling for more downside going forward.
The USD/JPY pair is attempting a pullback towards the round-level resistance of 127.00 after a vertical downside move to a low of 126.48 on Tuesday. The pair witnessed a steep fall on Tuesday after slipping below a two-day low of 127.09. An imbalance move from the previous auction area of 127.09-128.32 has dampened the demand for the greenback.
A breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern on an hourly scale is underpinning the Japanese yen against the greenback. The breakdown of an H&S pattern denotes a prolonged inventory distribution from institutional investors to retain participants. A decisive slippage below the round level support of 127.00 has marked the trigger of the H&S breakdown.
The death cross, represented by the 50- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 130.00 is signaling a confirmed bearish bias in the counter.
Meanwhile, a range shift has been displayed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) from 40.00-60.00 to the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 which advocates more downside.
Investors should attempt shorts after a pullback towards the 50-EMA at 127.38 for a downside move to Tuesday’s Low at 126.48, followed by the round-level support at 125.00.
Alternatively, the greenback bulls could regain strength if the asset oversteps Thursday’s high at 128.95, which will drive the asset towards May 17 high at 129.78. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to recapture its multi-year high at 131.28.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.82
|Today Daily Change
|-1.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.85
|Today daily open
|127.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.26
|Daily SMA50
|125.89
|Daily SMA100
|120.54
|Daily SMA200
|116.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.07
|Previous Daily Low
|127.16
|Previous Weekly High
|129.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.02
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
