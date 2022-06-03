  • USD/JPY remains pressured after reversing from three-week high.
  • Bullish chart pattern, steady RSI keeps buyers hopeful.
  • Weekly support line, 100-HMA add filters to the downside.

USD/JPY struggles to extend the previous day’s pullback around 129.80 during the initial hour of Tokyo opening on Friday.

In doing so, the yen pair bounce off the 50-HMA inside an immediate bullish pennant chart formation.

In addition to the 50-HMA and bullish pennant, RSI conditions also suggest the USD/JPY pair’s further upside.

However, a clear break of the 130.00 hurdle becomes necessary for the bulls to retake control.

Following that, the latest high near 130.25 and May’s peak around 131.30 could act as additional upside filters before directing the quote towards the 133.00 theoretical target.

On the contrary, the 50-HMA and the support line of the pennant pattern, respectively near 129.75 and 129.70, could challenge the pair’s pullback moves.

Also keeping buyers hopeful is the weekly support line surrounding 129.40, a break of which could direct USD/JPY bears towards the 100-HMA level surrounding 128.80.

USD/JPY: Hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 129.81
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 129.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 128.7
Daily SMA50 127.21
Daily SMA100 121.56
Daily SMA200 117.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.24
Previous Daily Low 129.51
Previous Weekly High 128.09
Previous Weekly Low 126.36
Previous Monthly High 131.35
Previous Monthly Low 126.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

