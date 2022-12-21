- USD/JPY picks up bids after falling the most since October 1998.
- Oversold RSI backs recovery moves bearish MACD signals 50% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls.
- Previous support lines, key SMAs are additional upside hurdles to cross for the bulls before taking control.
- August month’s low, golden Fibonacci ratio eyed during fresh downside.
USD/JPY licks its wounds above 132.00, up 0.30% intraday near 132.20 heading into Wednesday’s European session. That said, the Yen pair dropped the most in 24 years and refreshed a four-month low after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) shocked the markets.
The quote’s latest rebound seemed to have justified the oversold RSI (14) conditions as bulls approach the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s January-October upside near 132.80.
It’s worth noting, however, that the previous support line from August and the 200-DMA, respectively near 134.00 and 135.80, could challenge the USD/JPY buyers afterward.
Even if the quote manages to stay firmer past 135.80, the 21-DMA and a seven-month-old support-turned-resistance line, around 136.70 and 138.60, will be in focus for the bulls.
On the flip side, April’s low near 130.40 and the 130.00 psychological magnet could challenge the short-term USD/JPY downside.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 128.20, also known as the “Golden Ratio”, should test the bears. Also acting as a downside filter is May’s low near 126.35.
Overall, USD/JPY is likely to remain off the buyer’s radar unless trading below 138.60 while the sellers need to wait for a break below the 130.00 level to retake control. Even so, an upside break of the immediate resistance could extend the latest recovery.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|131.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.89
|Daily SMA50
|142.08
|Daily SMA100
|141.19
|Daily SMA200
|135.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.48
|Previous Daily Low
|130.57
|Previous Weekly High
|138.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
