- USD/JPY wobbles in a 70-pip range but stays in losing territory, down 0.27%.
- Risk appetite dented demand for the greenback, which stumbles by almost 0.80%, as shown by the US Dollar Index.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rising wedge in the daily chart might open the door toward July’s lows around 134.70s.
The USD/JPY falls for the second straight day, hitting a daily low near 137.89, amidst an upbeat sentiment, as shown by global equities climbing; while the greenback recoils from 108.000, as demonstrated by the US Dollar Index, tumbling almost 0.80%, at 107.192.
The USD/JPY is exchanging hands at 138.09, seesawing within a narrower 70-pip range, which witnessed the major hitting a daily high at 138.57 before diving and piercing below 138.00, but once the dust settled, buyers reclaimed the 138.00 mark on a thin liquidity day because Japanese markets were closed on Monday, and no economic data was released.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
USD/JPY Daily chart
The USD/JPY daily chart depicts the major as upward biased, despite showing signs of losing steam after hitting a 24-year high of around 139.38. Traders should be aware that a rising wedge is still in play and, as portrayed by the price action, stays confined within the top-bottom trendlines of the aforementioned chart pattern, meaning the USD/JPY is about to break in either way.
If the USD/JPY ends upwards, the USD/JPY’s first resistance would be 139.00. A breach of the latter will expose the YTD high at 139.38. Once cleared, the 140.00 mark will be open for a challenge, on the USD/JPY way towards August 1998 high at 147.67.
On the flip side, the USD/JPY first support would be July 11, high at 137.75. Break below will expose the June 29 daily high at 137.00, followed by a test of the July 1 low at 134.74.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|138.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.28
|Daily SMA50
|132.77
|Daily SMA100
|127.88
|Daily SMA200
|121.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.13
|Previous Daily Low
|138.38
|Previous Weekly High
|139.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.99
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.77
