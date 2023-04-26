USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls taking a reincheck as bears eye 132.80s

- USD/JPY bears are in the market front side of the bearish trend.
- Bears are a meanwhile extension to the downside.
- Bulls are lurking on longer-term time frames.
As per the prior analysis, USD/JPY bears carving out a bias front side of bearish trend, the market remains in the hands of the bears, for the meantime, as the following analysis will illustrate.
The key notes for the near-term outlook are as follows:
- We have the head and shoulders formed.
- We have seen a break of the 4-hour structure.
- There has been a correction into the bearish trendline resistance meeting the 38.2% ratio.
- A downside continuation with 132.80 eyed.
USDJPY weekly charts
Zooming in on the weekly chart, we can see that a W-formation is taking shape with the potential for the correction to run deeper into the Fibonacci scale. The 38.2% ratio has already been met where trendline support meets the lows, so a bullish impulse could take shape from this point. However, monitoring for a deeper more to the 50% mean reversion could offer the patient bulls a discount.
USD/JPY H4 chart
We have the head and shoulders formed with the price on the back side of the prior rising trendline support that is now expected to act as a counter-trendline. We also have seen a break of the 4-hour structure and a correction into the bearish trendline resistance meeting the 38.2% ratio. Bears could engage here which would possibly result in a downside continuation with 132.80 eyed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD lures bears despite recent moves near 0.6600, banking woes, US Q1 GDP eyed
AUD/USD consolidates recent losses at the 1.5-month low as it flirts with the 0.6600 round figure during early Thursday morning in the Asia-Pacific zone. The Aussie snaps two-day downtrend but the bearish bias remains intact.
EUR/USD finds a cushion around 1.1040, market mood turns cautious ahead of US GDP
The EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow area around 1.1040 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair witnessed some profit booking after printing a fresh annual high of 1.0966 in the New York session.
Gold bulls lack conviction ahead of US GDP
Gold price pares the first weekly gains in thee after snapping a two-day uptrend the previous day, depressed near $1,990 amid early Thursday. The yellow metal justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of the United States' first quarter (Q1) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Floki Inu price rallying by 50% triggers investors’ interests, lives up to the “meme coin standard”
Floki Inu price, unlike the rest of the altcoins, had a rather stellar reaction to the news of a crucial development of the cryptocurrency. In response, FLOKI holders pulled a move that has now become a meme coin standard where investors only appear when it is beneficial for them.
META eyeing key support ahead of earnings
Meta Platforms Inc (META) is poised to report earnings after Wednesday’s market closes. The consensus EPS estimate is approximately $1.96 for the fiscal quarter ending March 2023 versus the same quarter a year prior at $2.72.