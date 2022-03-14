USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls are firmer in a rising channel formation, 118.00 eyed

- Bulls have carry-forwarded the stellar buying of the last week and have overstepped 117.50.
- A rising channel formation provides buying opportunity after every pullback towards lower end.
- The 20 and 50 EMAs are scaling higher, which adds to the upside filters.
The USD/JPY pair has carry-forwarded the stellar buying of the last week and has overstepped 117.50. The greenback bulls strengthened after the major settled above the five-year high at 116.30 last week. A long full-bodied bullish candle was formed last week, which indicates an adrenaline rush in the major.
On the weekly chart, USD/JPY witnessed a sharp upside after breaching the potential resistance, which was coincided with 12 May 2017, 14 July 2017, 5 October 2018 and 15 October 2021 at 114.53. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 114.71 has acted as a major support. Currently, the pair is trading in a rising channel in which every pullback towards the lower trendline acts as a buying opportunity of the market participants.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates a continuation of a bullish rally.
The 20-period and 50-period EMAs at 114.71 and 112.35 respectively, are scaling higher, which adds to the upside filters.
For further upside, bulls need to surpass Monday’s high at 117.60, which will send the pair to a round figure of 118.00. Breach of the latter will drive the major to an ultimate resistance near 15 December 2016 high at 118.67.
On the contrary, bears can have the driving seat if the major plunge below Thursday’s low at 115.80. This will drag the pair towards 50-period EMA at 115.10 and February 24 low at 114.40.
USD/JPY weekly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|117.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.41
|Daily SMA50
|115.14
|Daily SMA100
|114.56
|Daily SMA200
|112.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|117.36
|Previous Daily Low
|116.11
|Previous Weekly High
|117.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.81
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|116.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|116.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|116.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|117.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|118.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|118.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Braces a positive start on progress in ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
The AUD/USD pair braces a positive open amid progress in a ceasefire between the Kremlin and Kyiv as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Russia was showing signs of willingness to engage in substantive negotiations about ending a conflict on Sunday, as per Reuters.
Gold drops half a percent to $1,970 on cautious optimism over Ukraine crisis
Gold extends Friday’s downbeat performance as sellers attack $1,970 during the initial hours of Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s recent losses could be linked to the increased hopes of a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, as well as easing differences between the US and China.
EUR/USD records a positive start above 1.0900 amid risk-on impulse, Fed policy eyed
EUR/USD opens modest positive amid the positive sentiment in the market. The shared currency has dumped heavily on geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The mega event of the Fed’s monetary policy will hold the nerves of investors.
MATIC price could resume uptrend as dApps on the network explode
MATIC price could climb higher with the spike in the number of decentralized applications on its blockchain. The Ethereum scaling solution fixed the disruption in its operations, powering a higher number of decentralized applications and users on its network.
Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium
How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President. If both sides reach a deal, markets would surge, gold and oil would tumble.